Volunteers risk their lives to fight for Ukraine

Volunteers from around the world have taken up arms to defend Ukraine against Russian attacks. Timothy-Charles Marriott shares the experiences of one volunteer from England enduring the horrors of war.

“Three helicopters came 'round. We lit the first one up. We dropped the first helicopter, blitzed it with the machine gun. [Then] went for the last helicopter in the three. And as we went for the third helicopter, another two circled 'round and came from behind us and that fucking let everything out at us.”

Michael is a builder from England in his early 30s. He's currently donating his time and skills to a non-profit aid organisation operating near Kyiv, not far from where he fought during the first months of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Just before the invasion, a successful deception plan by Russia led Ukraine to believe the main attack would be on the Donbas in the east, far away from Kyiv. Ukraine spread its limited resources accordingly. So, on 24 February, when the bulk of Russian forces advanced on Kyiv from the north, they did so with a 12:1 force ratio advantage.

The ruins of a tank lying amidst the devastation in Ukraine (Image supplied)

However, the same operational secrecy that had allowed the deception – most Russian units only knew of the invasion plan 24 hours beforehand – and a belief that any Ukrainian resistance would quickly crumble, left these forces underprepared both tactically and logistically.

Ukrainian forces were able to exploit these vulnerabilities and stall the Russian advance long enough for Ukraine to mobilise more forces to defend the capital. Ultimately, the bulk of the Russian force was unable to push past Bucha, Irpin and Moschun on the northwest side of the city. It is in this area that Michael was sent to fight. He was in a machine gun nest on the edge of a forest when the Russian helicopters appeared.

Michael said:

So we got about 15, 20 rockets hit within a 50 metre radius of us. Four teeth on my right-hand side got knocked clean out. Got shrapnel on my left-hand side. My mate got fucking buried in the trench, so I’m digging him out while I was still getting blown up. And then other lads that were further back, they lit the other two helicopters up. Took them down. And then we just bounded back. Fire and movement back till we got to cover because we were right on the edge of the woods.

By the end of March, persistent artillery fire and hit-and-run attacks on supply trucks were taking their toll on the Russian force. Many Russian tanks and armoured vehicles were abandoned by their crew after running out of fuel. Numerous pictures and videos online of Ukrainian farmers towing these abandoned vehicles away with their tractors led to a joke circulating that Ukrainian farmers collectively had the fifth largest army in Europe.

In late March/early April, the Russians made a big push in an attempt to break through the Ukrainian lines into Kyiv. The push failed, they suffered massive casualties and encirclement became increasingly likely. After it became apparent that the other Russian force attacking from the left bank of the Dnipro would fail to reach Kyiv, they made the decision to withdraw and overall Russian strategy shifted to focus on the Donbas.

Michael fought in many more battles before coming to volunteer with UK Aid for Ukraine. Among other things, the non-profit gives medical training and equipment to Ukrainian soldiers before they are sent to fight. Training and equipment that they otherwise would not have. I asked him if the units he'd served in had ever had trouble getting the equipment they needed; he said they hadn't. It wasn't a problem because of the people they knew.

Turning darkness into light, artillery damage on a fence painted to resemble flowers (Image supplied)

It is not uncommon for units to be sent to the front lines without basic lifesaving medical equipment. UK Aid for Ukraine has already saved the lives of many injured soldiers just through its provision and training on the use of tourniquets. Its work highlights the impact volunteers are having in reducing the suffering and death of Ukrainians in Putin’s war. Michael is building accommodations that will house rescued dogs and other volunteers coming here to help.

Michael's reasons for coming to Ukraine stemmed from anger at what was happening:

“The war started and I couldn't watch on TV anymore. So I got my kevlar. I got my bag and flew out.”

He and five other mates joined the International Legion together. Now a year and a half later, only two of them are still alive.

He is heading out to fight again soon.

Timothy-Charles Marriott holds a Bachelor of International Relations from La Trobe University. He is currently volunteering with a UK aid organisation in Ukraine while writing about the war.

