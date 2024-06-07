Violence against women a global scourge

While violence against women is an issue gaining awareness in Australia, the problem remains serious around the world and requires an urgent remedy, writes Johanna Higgs.

* CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses domestic violence and rape

ORIGINALLY HAILING from Perth, I have spent as much of the last 20 years as I have been able to muster exploring every corner of this Earth.

While many of these travels have broadened my mind and changed my perspective, what I have learned after emerging from the safety of the hills of Perth is that as a woman, my desire for travel and adventure is by no means something that everybody thinks I have a right to. Because as I have learned, as a woman, venturing out into the world is fraught with danger and disrespect.

And what specifically makes it so very dangerous is the normality surrounding men being so violent and discriminatory towards women.

Throughout my travels, I have been told repeatedly that my status as a woman, especially as a Western woman, is low; the bottom of the barrel. I have been told that the incessant harassment and degrading behaviour that I have experienced consistently over the last 20 years is because I am a woman and this is something that I should expect as a woman.

People have dismissed this behaviour as “culture”. They have accepted it because they declare it “normal” and they have laughed at my complaints because this is “the way things are”. Violence against women throughout Africa, Latin America and Africa, Asia and the Pacific and to a certain extent the West is just something that we are expected to endure. Apparently.

And endure we do because as the statistics that do exist show, violence and discrimination around the world is rife.

For example:

These statistics are just a few, though highlight the pervasive nature of violence and sexual harassment against women and girls worldwide and underscore the urgent need for continued efforts to address and prevent these issues through education, legal reforms and comprehensive support systems.

And we must do this because women and girls everywhere should have the right to move freely and without the fear of harassment or violence.

This is especially so in Australia.

We claim to be a free country, we claim to be a progressive country and we claim to be a first-world country. However, being any of those things can only be measured by the ability of our women to move freely in our society.

We can only know how progressive we are by the level of confidence that our women feel to walk anywhere they want, wearing whatever they want without the fear of harassment or violence.

We can only know we are a country worth respecting when we have very low rates of violence against women and girls. We only know we can be proud of our country when we have police, our judicial system and an entire society at large that at all times condemn all forms of violence and discrimination against women and girls.

My only hope is that as we see this scourge of violence against women growing in Australia, we all step up and prove that Australia is a country to be proud of and show that at no time, ever, we tolerate violence and discrimination against women and girls.

* If you are experiencing distress, please contact:

1800Respect on 1800 737 132 or chat online; or

Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Text 0477 13 11 14.

Johanna Higgs is an anthropologist and founder of Project MonMa, which advocates for women’s rights around the world.

