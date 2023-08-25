SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
Video News

VIDEO: The Uluru Statement Right-wing conspiracy theory

By | | comments |

The Opposition and Right-wing media have collaborated on a scheme to turn people away from voting 'Yes' to the Voice Referendum.

Sky News host Peta Credlin started a conspiracy theory that the Uluru Statement From the Heart is not just one page, but a 26-page document being hidden from you by the Albanese Government.

She was soon shot down by everyone from the Government to her own co-hosts.

Peta Credlin: I know my way around government documents... and there's been one almighty cover-up here.

 

PM Albanese: Nothing exposes the falseness of the arguments being put by the 'No' campaign than this conspiracy theory...

Check out our video to see why it's important to get the facts straight.

Don't forget to LIKE the video, SHARE it and subscribe to the IA YouTube channel, so we can keep bringing you more great video content!

Related Articles

Creative Commons Licence This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Australia License

Support independent journalism Subscribe to IA.

 
POLITICS DEMOCRACY INDIGENOUS AUSTRALIA VIDEO
VIDEO Voice to Parliament Voice Referendum Sky News Peta Credlin Chris Kenny Peter Dutton Anthony Albanese #Auspol Sussan Ley
Share Article
Recent articles by Independent Australia
VIDEO: The Uluru Statement Right-wing conspiracy theory

The opposition and Right-wing media have collaborated on a scheme to turn people ...  
Federal privacy regulator starts investigation into Grubisa's businesses

The investigations into the activities of Dominique Grubisa’s businesses keep ...  
JULY WINNERS!: IA Writing Competition

Independent Australia is delighted to announce the IA Writing Competition winners ...  
Join the conversation
comments powered by Disqus
News updates

Join the IA newsletter for regular updates on our latest news stories.

SIGN UP

Just in
SHOP AT IA
Shop IA


Advertise on IA

DONATE

We need YOU!
IA punches above its weight.
Help us sharpen our knuckledusters.
PLEASE DONATE NOW!

Donate Now

Support IAIndependent Australia

Subscribe to IA and investigate Australia today.

Close Subscribe Donate