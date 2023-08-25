VIDEO: The Uluru Statement Right-wing conspiracy theory

The Opposition and Right-wing media have collaborated on a scheme to turn people away from voting 'Yes' to the Voice Referendum.

Sky News host Peta Credlin started a conspiracy theory that the Uluru Statement From the Heart is not just one page, but a 26-page document being hidden from you by the Albanese Government.

She was soon shot down by everyone from the Government to her own co-hosts.

Peta Credlin: I know my way around government documents... and there's been one almighty cover-up here. PM Albanese: Nothing exposes the falseness of the arguments being put by the 'No' campaign than this conspiracy theory...

Check out our video to see why it's important to get the facts straight.

