VIDEO: The Peter Dutton WE know

By | | comments |

The Liberal Party is going into damage control.

In a video titled ‘The Peter Dutton we know’, supporters and family members of the Opposition Leader and would-be PM, speak about his integrity towards family, his empathy and kindness.

But there's a different side to Peter Dutton that many Australians are acutely aware of.

KIRILLY DUTTON: I think what is special about Peter is his commitment to family.

 

PETER DUTTON: I would like the [Biloela] family to accept that they are not refugees, they're not owed protection by our country...

Check out the video below for our take on this story.

VIDEO: The Peter Dutton WE know

