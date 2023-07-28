VIDEO: The Peter Dutton WE know

The Liberal Party is going into damage control.

In a video titled ‘The Peter Dutton we know’, supporters and family members of the Opposition Leader and would-be PM, speak about his integrity towards family, his empathy and kindness.

But there's a different side to Peter Dutton that many Australians are acutely aware of.

KIRILLY DUTTON: I think what is special about Peter is his commitment to family. PETER DUTTON: I would like the [Biloela] family to accept that they are not refugees, they're not owed protection by our country...

Check out the video below for our take on this story.

Don't forget to LIKE the video, SHARE it and subscribe to the IA YouTube channel, so we can keep bringing you more great video content!

Follow Independent Australia on Twitter at @independentaus, on Twitter HERE, Facebook HERE and Instagram HERE.

Related Articles