SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
Video News

VIDEO: The Liberal Party of hypocrisy

By | | comments |
Peter Dutton and Sussan Ley haven't been making a lot of sense lately (Image by Dan Jensen)

There seem to be inconsistencies in what the Liberal Party is trying to tell us.

A party of "yesses" where Opposition Leader Peter Dutton is clearly a "no" man. A party supposedly hurt by political accusations when its leader does his fair share of hurling them. And let's not forget Deputy Leader Sussan Ley's anguish over Labor “playing politics with children” when it's clear that Dutton has no qualms in doing just that.

LEY: “To accuse Peter Dutton of playing politics with children is so offensive and wrong.”

 

DUTTON: “The desperation of young Indigenous kids who are being sexually assaulted... that hasn't stopped. And the Prime Minister needs to spend... an hour or two here and then... going back to Canberra. It's not sufficient, it's not good enough.”

We've highlighted some of the more glaring hypocrisies of the Liberal Party in the video below. It's enough to make you shake your head in disbelief.

Don't forget to LIKE the video, SHARE it and subscribe to the IA YouTube channel, so we can keep bringing you more video content like this!

Follow Independent Australia on Twitter at @independentaus, on Twitter HERE, Facebook HERE and Instagram HERE.

Related Articles

Creative Commons Licence This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Australia License

Support independent journalism Subscribe to IA.

 
POLITICS DEMOCRACY MEDIA VIDEO
LIBERAL PARTY Peter Dutton Sussan Ley Voice to Parliament Northern Territory Labor Party Anthony Albanese #Auspol ABC Indigenous kids
Share Article
Recent articles by Independent Australia
Calling all writers, IA wants you!

Independent Australia is proud to announce a competition to showcase some of our ...  
VIDEO: The Liberal Party of hypocrisy

There seem to be inconsistencies in what the Liberal Party is trying to tell us.  
VIDEO: Paul Keating vs The National Press Club

What was meant to be a discussion on the impacts of the AUKUS pact gave former PM ...  
Join the conversation
comments powered by Disqus
News updates

Join the IA newsletter for regular updates on our latest news stories.

SIGN UP

Just in
SHOP AT IA
Shop IA


Advertise on IA

DONATE

We need YOU!
IA punches above its weight.
Help us sharpen our knuckledusters.
PLEASE DONATE NOW!

Donate Now

Support IAIndependent Australia

Subscribe to IA and investigate Australia today.

Close Subscribe Donate