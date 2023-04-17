VIDEO: The Liberal Party of hypocrisy

Peter Dutton and Sussan Ley haven't been making a lot of sense lately (Image by Dan Jensen)

There seem to be inconsistencies in what the Liberal Party is trying to tell us.

A party of "yesses" where Opposition Leader Peter Dutton is clearly a "no" man. A party supposedly hurt by political accusations when its leader does his fair share of hurling them. And let's not forget Deputy Leader Sussan Ley's anguish over Labor “playing politics with children” when it's clear that Dutton has no qualms in doing just that.

LEY: “To accuse Peter Dutton of playing politics with children is so offensive and wrong.” DUTTON: “The desperation of young Indigenous kids who are being sexually assaulted... that hasn't stopped. And the Prime Minister needs to spend... an hour or two here and then... going back to Canberra. It's not sufficient, it's not good enough.”

We've highlighted some of the more glaring hypocrisies of the Liberal Party in the video below. It's enough to make you shake your head in disbelief.

Don't forget to LIKE the video, SHARE it and subscribe to the IA YouTube channel, so we can keep bringing you more video content like this!

Follow Independent Australia on Twitter at @independentaus, on Twitter HERE, Facebook HERE and Instagram HERE.

Related Articles