It's time to get serious about Opposition Leader Constable Peter Drugsquad and Nationals MP Planterboxaby Joyce.

And who better to cut to the bone on serious news matters than ace presenter Derek McSmugley? Join Derek as he grills Dutton like a hot potato, before cutting to five-time Talkley Award winner, Marjorie Winterbottom, on the steps of Parliament House for an attempt at making sense out of Joyce.

Derek: Marjorie, can you tell me how this press conference went? These sort of events, particularly involving Barnaby Joyce, are always, as we know, colourful affairs. That's why the voters of New England love him and embrace him like their favourite son. Marjorie: Yes, important announcement where he announced that he, putting paid to widespread speculation about this, that he will indeed stand again.

