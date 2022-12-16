SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
VIDEO: Scott Morrison's #RobodebtRC fail

Scott Morrison has received an 'F' for fail at the Robodebt Royal Commission (Image by Dan Jensen)

We watched Scott Morrison's entire Robodebt Royal Commission performance so you don't have to. Here are the highlights. You're welcome.

You can watch some of the more dumbfounding moments from Morrison's performance below.

Greatest hits include:

“Mr Morrison, it might be better if you just wait for the question."

"That was really not that relevant.”

“Oh please, don’t give us an example.”

"Are you even listening?”

