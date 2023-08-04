SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
VIDEO: Scott Morrison — Welfare Cop on the beat

By

Former PM Scott Morrison once proclaimed himself Australia's “welfare cop”, but he doesn't seem so tough now.

After an embarrassing time skirting around questions at the Robodebt Royal Commission, Welfare Cop Morrison wasn't too happy that people said unkind words about him. In turn, he had a few unkind words of his own to say in Parliament.

As usual, facts were absent from his rant and the Member for Cook is still living in his own delusional world.

SCOTT MORRISON: As Minister for Social Services, I played no role and had no responsibility in the operation or administration of the Robodebt scheme.

ALSO SCOTT MORRISON: As Social Services Minister it was my job to ensure that the system was run appropriately, efficiently and that there were not payments being made that were not supposed to be being made. [From the Robodebt RC]

Check out the video below and enter the fantasy world of Scotty the welfare cop.

