VIDEO: Robodebt Lowlights

The Robodebt Royal Commission has produced a rogues gallery to make us laugh, cry or both (Image by Dan Jensen)

The Robodebt Royal Commission has given us some truly shocking, dumbfounding and abysmal moments from the top echelons of government and public service.

From former Minister Alan Tudge's failing memory to former Social Services secretary Kathryn “bad news” Campbell, we've “turned our minds” to some of the highlights... sorry, lowlights of this parade of liars and criminals.

The ever-so-articulate Jason McNamara sums it up best:

“Does [Robodebt] produce an inaccurate figure? Well... it possibly does and now we know we can't do that.”

Watch our selection of key lowlights below.

VIDEO: Robodebt Lowlights

