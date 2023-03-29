SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
VIDEO: Paul Keating vs The National Press Club

Paul Keating wasted no time in reminding members of the mainstream media that the truth can indeed hurt (Image by Dan Jensen)

What was meant to be a discussion on the impacts of the AUKUS pact gave former PM Paul Keating an opportunity to spout truths as he launched into the mainstream media at the National Press Club on 15 March.

Clearly frustrated by ignorant questions and a lack of critical thinking on the media's behalf, Keating didn't hold back as he unleashed some choice words against the likes of the ABC's Andrew Probyn and Matthew Knott from the Sydney Morning Herald, who awkwardly tried to explain that his “journalism” contributes to the national debate.

Keating had no fear in telling it like it is, explaining to Knott:

The Sydney Morning Herald, frankly, is a newspaper without integrity.

Check out our favourite moments from the Press Club discussion below!

Creative Commons Licence This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Australia License

PAUL KEATING AUKUS National Press Club Andrew Probyn Matthew Knott Sydney Morning Herald ABC
