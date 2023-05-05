SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
VIDEO: Independent Australia's Word on the Street

IA founder Dave Donovan hit the streets of Surfers Paradise recently to chat to the locals in the first episode of a new series of vox pops.

Random people were asked a variety of important questions such as where they got their news from and, more importantly, what they thought of Opposition Leader Peter Dutton. The results were sometimes surprising and often hilarious.

“I think his mother should have perhaps called him Richard. You know what I mean?”

Hit play on the video below and enjoy the show!

