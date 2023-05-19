VIDEO: IA's Word on the Street — Broadbeach on the Budget

In our latest episode of Word on the Street, IA founder Dave Donovan took to the Broadbeach Mall on the Gold Coast to ask locals their thoughts on the Federal Budget.

In the meantime, he also had a chance to discuss Pacific politics with some PNG holidaymakers, an interesting take on Anthony Albanese and Peter Dutton, and the dangers of drop bears with a visiting Canadian.

DAVE: It's an unusual political system we've got where we have a chief potato... INTERVIEWEE: I don't know if you're kidding... It's almost like it's a pastime here to mess with foreigners.

Hit play on the video below and enjoy our latest episode!

