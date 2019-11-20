VIDEO: Bloody Idiot of the Week 12 — Burnt Greens

Well, things have really hotted up this week and according to our leading idiots, we shouldn't be talking about the heat or why everything is catching fire. Not today! Okay?!

Luckily, our idiots know what day it is! These include the ever-timely Insiders host Fran Kelly, NSW Premier Gladys "Not Today" Berejiklian, the laugh-a-minute Water, Drought and Other Stuff Minister David Littleproud, Opposition Leader Anthony "It's Not Time" Albanese, regular guest star and Prime Minister "Thoughts and Prayers" Scott Morrison, Deputy Prime Minister Michael McWhatsisname and Member for New England Barnaby "Sleeping Beauty" Joyce.

Presented by David Donovan. Written by Michelle Pini and David Donovan. Produced by Dan Jensen.

