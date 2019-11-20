Independent AustraliaIndependent Australia
Satire

VIDEO: Bloody Idiot of the Week 12 — Burnt Greens

By | | comments
Cartoon by Mark David / @MDavidCartoons

Well, things have really hotted up this week and according to our leading idiots, we shouldn't be talking about the heat or why everything is catching fire. Not today! Okay?!

Luckily, our idiots know what day it is! These include the ever-timely Insiders host Fran Kelly, NSW Premier Gladys "Not Today" Berejiklian, the laugh-a-minute Water, Drought and Other Stuff Minister David Littleproud, Opposition Leader Anthony "It's Not Time" Albanese, regular guest star and Prime Minister "Thoughts and Prayers" Scott Morrison, Deputy Prime Minister Michael McWhatsisname and Member for New England Barnaby "Sleeping Beauty" Joyce. 

Enjoy this instalment — and don't forget to LIKE the video, SHARE it and subscribe to the IA YouTube channel.

Presented by David Donovan. Written by Michelle Pini and David Donovan. Produced by Dan Jensen.

You can follow, on Twitter, managing editor Dave Donovan @davroszexecutive editor Michelle Pini @vmp9 and digital editor Dan Jensen @danjensenmovies.

Creative Commons Licence This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Australia License

POLITICS SATIRE
Michelle Pini David Donovan Gladys Berejiklian Barnaby Joyce Scott Morrison Michael McCormack fires bushfires Not today woke
