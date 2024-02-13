SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
Video News

VIDEO: IA presents the Best of Barnaby

By | | comments |

From his parliamentary rants to media comments that have landed him in hot water (sans carp), Nationals MP Barnaby Joyce has gained a reputation as quite a “colourful” politician.

(Mostly beetroot red.)

After recently being filmed lying on a footpath and ranting into his phone, we felt it was a perfect time to recap some of the “highlights” from Barnaby's illustrious political career.

Enjoy!

“But we don't wanna have to deal with CAAAARP. No, we don't wanna deal with CAAAARP. No, get rid of the CAAAARP.”

Don't forget to LIKE the video, SHARE it and subscribe to the IA YouTube channel, so we can keep bringing you more great video content!

Follow Independent Australia on Twitter at @independentaus, on Twitter HERE, Facebook HERE and Instagram HERE.

Related Articles

Creative Commons Licence This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Australia License

Support independent journalism Subscribe to IA.

 
POLITICS VIDEO
BARNABY JOYCE drunk footpath phone #Auspol Parliament House rant Nationals video beetroot
Share Article
Recent articles by Independent Australia
The IA Writing Competition is back!

The IA Writing Competition is back by popular demand and it's even bigger and ...  
VIDEO: IA presents the Best of Barnaby

From his parliamentary rants to media comments that have landed him in hot water ...  
Stealing from the dead — fair game in Grubisa’s world

Dominique Grubisa involved herself in the misappropriation of money from a deceased ...  
Join the conversation
comments powered by Disqus

Support Fearless Journalism

If you got something from this article, please consider making a one-off donation to support fearless journalism.

Single Donation

$
News updates

Join the IA newsletter for regular updates on our latest news stories.

SIGN UP

Just in
SHOP AT IA
Shop IA
DONATE

We need YOU!
IA punches above its weight.
Help us sharpen our knuckledusters.
PLEASE DONATE NOW!

Donate Now

Support IAIndependent Australia

Subscribe to IA and investigate Australia today.

Close Subscribe Donate