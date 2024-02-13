VIDEO: IA presents the Best of Barnaby

From his parliamentary rants to media comments that have landed him in hot water (sans carp), Nationals MP Barnaby Joyce has gained a reputation as quite a “colourful” politician.

(Mostly beetroot red.)

After recently being filmed lying on a footpath and ranting into his phone, we felt it was a perfect time to recap some of the “highlights” from Barnaby's illustrious political career.

Enjoy!

“But we don't wanna have to deal with CAAAARP. No, we don't wanna deal with CAAAARP. No, get rid of the CAAAARP.”

