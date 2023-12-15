United Nations failing to find Middle East solution

An open letter to His Excellency, the president of the United Nations, Mister Dennis Francis.

Dear sir,

We declared the Universal Declaration of Human Rights in 1948 and have been out of the forest but not out of the woods ever since.

Although we said the 67 borders were the issue, we have just done a 75-year circle with a tortuous circumference in those woods in Palestine/Israel.

We have had Menachem Begin and Anwar Sadat and that wasn’t good enough for some.

We have had Ariel Sharon and Yasser Arafat and that wasn’t good enough for some.

All that happened in both historical instances was not only no better, it was, in fact, substantially worse.

The case is established.

Open the Hague.

Call the General Assembly.

The Universal Declaration of Human Rights needs to become a highway from the Mediterranean all of the way into Jordan.

It needs to enter midway between Ashdod and Ashkelon, pass midway between Bethlehem and Hebron then merge into the Old Jerusalem Road and cross the Jordan at least six lanes wide all the way.

For the next 25 years:

south of that highway needs to be declared Palestine;

north of that highway needs to be declared Israel;

the plateau that Jerusalem actually is needs to be declared UN heritage property with the jurisdiction given to Jordan;

Jordan needs to be given physical means to maintain the peace; and

one young woman from Israel and one young woman from Palestine need to be taken out of the area and do a degree in town planning together every year.

In 25 years, the women of Palestine and Israel need to get the major say in what happens next.

No doubt that will not be good enough for some.

Well, that is my proposal — what is theirs?

Bearing in mind it is useless to cease fire if we are not going to actually do something.

In closing, are we the United Nations or what?

Kaijin Solo is a general engineer by trade who holds a BA in Ancient Cultures and Creative Arts as well as Cert IV in Training and Assessment and was also a candidate in the 2001 Federal Election. You can follow Kaijin on Twitter @KaijinSolo.

