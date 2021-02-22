Independent AustraliaIndependent Australia
LOGIN SHOP
Satire Opinion

Twin threats of Mark Zuckerberg and Josh Frydenberg damaging Australia

By | | comments |
Cartoon by DonkeyHotey via Flickr

The "SS Australian Society" just had two giant bergs rip into her fragile hull, the icy waters of greed and manipulation flooding in.

Meanwhile, on the top deck, the band played on.

The first berg is called Mark, named after the god of omnipotent petulance, the second Josh, named after the god of pretending not to be impotent.

The band, the Tone Deafs, which has not been able to hit a note for the entire cruise, is oblivious to the panic in steerage. Bandleader Shire Hillsong is in fact enjoying the starboard tilt.

The two icebergs are of differing magnitudes

Iceberg Mark is roughly the size of the globe, while iceberg Josh is roughly the size of an inflated ego.

Despite this size disparity, both are tearing into the hull with almost equal force. Iceberg Mark should have had the overwhelming impact. But when it ripped into some essential services, steerage reacted with outraged alacrity and managed to get at least a few basics restored.

This, of course, exposed other parts of the hull to the destructive force of iceberg Josh.

Unlike most bergs, Josh is almost entirely superficial. 

Navigation played a crucial role in this disaster.

Rupert Murdoch Googles opening up a Facebook account
Rupert Murdoch Googles opening up a Facebook account

Assisted by the Morrison Government and the ACCC, News Corp is fighting Facebook and Google.

In common with many cruise ships, "SS Australian Society" suffered rolling COVID-19 outbreaks, each flare-up being managed on a deck-by-deck basis by the chief steward of each deck. As a consequence, the stewards were ignoring their usual tasks of fetching drinks and supervising quoits and certainly not paying any attention to the direction of the bow.

The captain and bridge crew, who moonlight as musos, seriously overestimated their seafaring capabilities and had no clue the once watertight vessel was, in fact, a giant, remote-controlled toy operated by the Navigator.

One of several toys in the Navigator’s cupboard.

Legend has it The Navigator will not die, but in truth, each Navigator hands over to the next generation who, in turn, slip into the grey lizard skin that befits their status.

The Navigator has little time for vessel integrity.

As a child shrugged from his father’s lap, The Navigator learnt a crucial lesson: destroying ships and selling the scrap was far more rewarding than just letting them sail around.

The Navigator operates his 38-channel, cable-operated remote from afar, able to turn rudders from distances spanning hemispheres.

Freshly bored from ripping apart the civil fabric of "USS ‘Merica", the Navigator WW turned his attention to "SS Australian Society".

This wallowing barge, fat with corrupt incompetence, had long been an enticingly soft target.

The set-up was straightforward.

Wren's Week: Alleged rape cover-up and Facebook ban should sink PM Morrison
Wren's Week: Alleged rape cover-up and Facebook ban should sink PM Morrison

After another week of major scandals, the Morrison Government is now in damage control once again to escape serious consequences.

It was clear iceberg Mark could be a useful berg. Recently separated from the reasonable ice shelf, it had drifted into the major shipping lanes and was already posing a threat to several toys over which the Navigator had only limited control, the Origami Maru for example, or the MV Kosovo.

To ensure iceberg Mark impacted at the correct angle to inflict a rewarding amount of damage, the Navigator scouted around for additional leverage, preferably another berg, to properly wedge "SS Australian Society" and breach her lucky hull.

Iceberg Josh made a clear blip on the radar. It is understood the Navigator thought to himself that a bigger blip would be hard to find.

It would simply be a matter of steering "SS Australian Society" between the bergs at the right time and the right place and, viola!

Only one thing remained.

Cashing in.

The Navigator had convinced his insurers that, after impact and with a bit of extra heat, iceberg Mark would reveal treasures for the taking, just scoop up the melted mark and it would be off to the races.

But Mark’s surface proved impervious to any kind of heat and stubbornly refused to liquefy as expected.

Iceberg Josh, meanwhile, continued gashing deep into steerage, the cries and wails heard far and wide across the dark waters.

The band played on, oblivious.

But The Navigator saw, through Lizard Remote™, the wealth of steerage – wallets, jewellery, credit cards and the rest – pouring from iceberg Josh’s gash and into the open sea, the flotsam forming a vast plastic island.

The discordant racket of the tuneless band obscured the sound of the remote-controlled, scoop-equipped drone as it skimmed the green waves.

Investigations editor Ross Jones is a licensed private enquiry agent and the author of 'Ashbygate: The Plot to Destroy Australia's Speaker'. You can follow Ross on Twitter @RPZJones.

Related Articles

Creative Commons Licence This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Australia License

Support independent journalism Subscribe to IA.

 
POLITICS SATIRE LIFE & ARTS
Facebook Mark Zuckerberg Ross Jones politics satire Josh Frydenberg #auspol #scottyfrommarketing corruption
Recent articles by Ross Jones
Twin threats of Mark Zuckerberg and Josh Frydenberg damaging Australia

The "SS Australian Society" just had two giant bergs rip into her fragile hull, the ...  
Mainstream media quick to ignore Kristina Keneally's corruption accusations

After Senator Keneally delivered accusations against the Government over corrupt ...  
Paying the piper with One Nation's James Ashby

In the matter of Ashby versus the Commonwealth, there is now a staggering $4,53 ...  
Join the conversation
comments powered by Disqus
News updates

Join the IA newsletter for regular updates on our latest news stories.

SIGN UP

Just in
SHOP AT IA
Shop IA


Advertise on IA

DONATE

We need YOU!
IA punches above its weight.
Help us sharpen our knuckledusters.
PLEASE DONATE NOW!

Donate Now

Support IAIndependent Australia

IA is dedicated to providing fearless, independent journalism, free for all, with no barriers. But we need your help. To keep us speaking truth to power, please consider donating to IA today - even a dollar will make a huge difference - or subscribe and receive all the benefits of membership. Keep ‘em honest. Support IA.

Close Subscribe Donate