Tracy Bartram — a brand of 'bubbly' that just gets better

Tracy Bartram is an Australian comedian, radio personality and successful podcaster who was part of Fox FM's long-running top-rated breakfast show, Tracy and Matt in the Morning. (Photo, circa late 1990s.)

According to Wikipedia, Bartram was born in the UK but grew up and resides in Melbourne. She began performing stand-up comedy in 1989 while working in sales and marketing. Her first gig was a ten-minute stand-up comedy stint at the Hilton Hotel.

**This photograph is part of an IA series that looks at Australia through the lens of award-winning photojournalist Bill McAuley.**

Bill McAuley's 40-plus-year news career began in 1969 as a cadet photographer at 'The Age' in Melbourne.

He has several published collections, including 'Portraits of the Soul: A lifetime of images with Bill McAuley' and the recently launched, 'Last light on Victoria Dock, 1999'. To see more from Bill, click here.

