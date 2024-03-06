SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
Tom Tate — The Developer Mayor

By

With the Gold Coast local government elections approaching, now is a good time to be reminded why Mayor Tom Tate does not deserve a fourth term in office.

Tate has a history of corruption and dishonesty. His name has been linked to numerous scandals, from misuse of public funds to the collapse of the Surfers Paradise Bowls Club. Environmental activists have long been opposed to his plans for a cruise ship terminal, blatantly disregarding the destruction such a project would cause.

Motivated by greed and power, Tate is not fit for public office, let alone the mayorship of the Gold Coast.

David Donovan: Would you regard Tom Tate as an honest man?

 

Darren Crawford: I can't quote on that personally. Publicly, I have seen and heard things that would suggest no.

