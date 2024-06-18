SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
Video Analysis

This Week on IA: Dutton, Labor and immigration detention

By

This Week on IA is a weekly short video series that summarises what's been in the news here at Independent Australia.

THIS WEEK, the recent debacle of Ministerial Direction 99, and Labor's immigration policy changes is analysed, with reference to the articles of Dr Abul Rizvi.

The deceptive notions carried through by the mainstream press are analysed, alongside the shortcomings of Labor's changes to their deportation policy.

POLITICS HUMAN RIGHTS CRIME VIDEO
IMMIGRATION auspol Andrew Giles Peter Dutton Anthony Albanese deportation This Week in IA Ministerial Direction 99 Ministerial Direction 110 Labor
