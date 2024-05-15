SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
Video Analysis

This Week on IA: Do Elections Matter?

By

This Week on IA is a weekly short video series that summarises what's been in the news here at Independent Australia.

THIS WEEK, the capacity for elections and changes in government to bring about change is examined. With 2024 seeing more voters go to the polls than ever before in history, impacts on the daily lives of voters in recent elections for the U.S., Turkey, Italy and here in Australia are analysed through articles by Alan Austin. Subscribe to the page, or follow our social media pages listed below for weekly updates.

POLITICS DEMOCRACY VIDEO
ELECTION Donald Trump Joe Biden Anthony Albanese Erdogan Giorgia Meloni Turkey USA Italy Liberal
