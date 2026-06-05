The drone war turning Ukraine into a machine battlefield

Ukraine's drone army is reshaping modern warfare, turning the battlefield into a relentless contest between technology, survival and human endurance, writes Patrick Drennan.

RUSSIAN BLOGGER Mikhail Zvinchuk, net name “Rybar”, bemoans Ukraine drone advantage:

“Right now, the drone parity looks like this: there are 20, 30 and sometimes up to 70 enemy drones for every single one of our soldiers. Yes, it can get that bad.”

Zvinchuk exaggerates, but the facts demonstrate his concerns: there are approximately 700,000 Russian troops on the 1,250-kilometre-long frontlines of Ukraine. The Ukrainian armed forces possess about 2 million drones of varying size and lethality.

This is not the dynamic battlefields of Iraq and Afghanistan. Every square metre is dominated by drones, creating a vast “kill zone” that compels the infantry of both sides to shelter in underground dugouts for over 100 days at a time. The only way to supply them is via aerial or land drones.

Numerous Ukrainian online videos show Russian soldiers trapped in basements, dugouts and even infrastructure pipes as the drones pursue them. Drones fly through open windows, hunting their prey. Soldiers crawl from one dugout to another under thermal cloaks, but they seldom escape.

The online videos capture the shock and resignation of the Russian soldiers caught in the open. Several just throw down their rifles and try to surrender — a situation becoming more common.

Ukraine’s war drone technology is extraordinary. On 9 April, Ukrainian General Oleksandr Syrskyi reported that Ukrainian Unmanned Systems Forces performed over 11,000 combat missions per day and struck over 150,000 verified targets in March 2026 alone — up 50 per cent from February 2026.

Ukrainian innovation includes mothership drones carrying small armed FVP drones; weather balloons launching drones from great heights deep inside Russia (the wind blows from East to West); and surveillance drones that use AI (artificial intelligence) to colour the operators’ onscreen maps red, green and blue (military, civilian and unidentified locations).

According to the Institute for the Study of War, Ukraine’s defensive successes, drone adaptations and mid-range strike campaigns are creating compounding effects that are degrading Russian frontline forces.

Not only are the drones hunting you, but they are also destroying your food, fuel and ammunition supplies before they even reach you.

The highway to hell

Ukraine drones have been dismantling Russia’s very effective S-300 and S-400 air defence systems in occupied Kherson and Crimea for the last 18 months.

The 113-kilometre Mariupol–Berdiansk highway, a key segment of Russia’s land corridor to Crimea and Kherson, is under intense attack. Videos present burnt-out remains of fuel tankers, military trucks, tanks and delivery vans littering the highway.

Ukrainian forces are also employing drones to drop and scatter mines along the highway, but it is the kamikaze attack drones and AI-directed Hornet drones that are causing the most destruction.

More than 30 Russian logistics vehicles have been hit over the past month. The Russians have few alternative delivery options, including a bridge and a ferry terminal that have been previously targeted. They have resorted to installing miles of overhead nets above the highway and even painting their military vehicles in zebra patterns to confuse the AI algorithms of the Ukrainian drones — apparently an ineffective exercise.

While it is an immediate dopamine thrill to watch these vehicles explode, like video game-playing, it is sobering to realise that many of these vehicles have drivers and often, in the case of the tankers, civilian drivers.

The psychological impact on everyone involved in the Ukraine war, soldiers and civilians of both Russia and Ukraine, is profound and will continue for decades after the war. Drone warfare victims suffer from chronic terror and sound-linked hypervigilance, while remote operators face high rates of PTSD and burnout from transitioning instantly between lethal combat and normal domestic life.

The nightmarish scenario is that soon, AI drones will operate without human operators at all — machines hunting humans.

Patrick Drennan is a journalist based in New Zealand, with a degree in American history and economics.

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