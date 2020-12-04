Independent AustraliaIndependent Australia
MUNGO MACCALLUM: That's all she wrote

By | | comments |
Mungo MacCallum is wrapping up a fine career as a journalist and writer (image supplied)

Acclaimed veteran journalist Mungo MacCallum is retiring from his life's work. IA is grateful for Mungo's contributions over a long period of time and wish him the best going forward.

I NEVER THOUGHT I’d say it, but I can no longer go on working.

It takes all my effort to breathe and I’m not managing that too well. And now my mind is getting wobbly – hard to think, let alone concentrate.

So I am afraid there is not much point in continuing to push the rock up the hill. I shall retire to my Lazy Boy recliner and doze over the television watching (or not) old sporting replays, propped up by drugs, oxygen and the occasional iced coffee. I am rapidly winding down.

I am sorry to cut and run — it has sometimes been a hairy career, but I hope a productive one and always fun. My gratitude for all your participation.

So a seasonal Hallmark message:

Christmas is coming and Australia is flat.

Kindly tell us ScoMo where the bloody hell we’re at.

And when we’re certain that you know that you don’t haven’t got a clue.

Then join in our Yuletide chorus as we sing: FUCK YOU!

Thank you and good night.

Cheers, Mungo.

Australia joins the rest of the world in being on a racial tipping point at a time when harmony with Indigenous Australians should be celebrated.

Mungo MacCallum is a veteran journalist who worked for many years in the Canberra Press Gallery.

Creative Commons Licence This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Australia License

Support independent journalism Subscribe to IA.

 
