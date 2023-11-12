Tea too: Cooking cuisines with tea

There are hundreds different types of teas – and with the exception of some herbal teas – they are all derived from the one type of plant, camellia sinensis.

How is this possible? I hear your cognitive gears grinding in contemplation. It’s the through the post harvest processing that we end up with distinctly different types of teas, although factors such as the environment in the specific locale grown can also play a role.

The basic tea types are: white, yellow, green, oolong, black, and Pu-erh.

White tea

Young buds and leaves are harvested, sometimes steamed and dried in the sun. It is not rolled or oxidised.

Brewed tea is a pale yellow.

Yellow tea

A rare, and expensive type of tea very similar to green tea, but the processing removes some of the grassy tones that green tea has.

Green tea

The green colour is preserved through steaming or pan frying the leaves, so that the tea does not oxidise.

Brewed tea is pale to darker green in colour.

Oolong tea

Produced mainly in China and Taiwan, this tea type is partially oxidised, resulting in a brown coloured brew.

Black tea

This type is withered, dried and fully oxidised, resulting in an amber/deep red colour when brewed.

Many well known brands, English Breakfast, Darjeeling and so on feature black tea.

Pu-erh

This type of tea is dried oxidised and then fermented and rolled to produce an earthy flavoured dark tea that’s considered black tea in most of Asia, (Black tea in English is considered “red tea”)

Brewing tea

Tea shouldn’t be steeped using boiling water. White and green teas should have water at 70ºC, black and oolong teas around 85ºC.

Cooking with tea

Tea is a frequently an addition to desserts: it can be infused with cream and milk, or ground up to be added to cake batters.

Matcha – ground green tea powder – is frequently used in desserts and sweet making, it has a bitter tone and balances with rich creams or sugary elements.

For savoury dishes ground tea can ground and used in rubs, but the best way to profile it is with smoking a protein, such as featured in the recipe below.

This is an indoor smoking method using a wok – it doesn’t produce much heat or smoke – so the protein should be partially cooked before the smoking treatment.

Green tea smoked blue grenadier

Step 1, fish preparation: Take the grenadier fillet and steam until the fish is just beginning to flake but not fully cooked. Cool until ready to serve.

Step 2, tea smoking

Ingredients

Rice 60 gms, long grain or jasmine type

Green tea 30 gms

Sugar 20 gms

Instructions

Make sure that your stove area is very well ventilated with air flow and exhaust. While it’s not crazy smoky, there is some smoke involved (feature not bug).

Line the bottom of a wok with foil, mix tea, rice and sugar and place into foil (make sure there’s enough foil and no tears in the foil - this mix is a real pain to clean off a wok).

Over this place a wire rack or steamer over the mix.

Place fish on top the steamer/rack.

Cover with lid.

Heat wok to medium: after a few minutes the rice/tea/sugar mix will begin to smoke.

Toast with heat on for a further five to six minutes, then turn off hear and leave to sit for a further five minutes. Fish will be a golden colour.

Yuzu Butter Sauce

For one serve. Sauce is quite acidic, the cream helps smooth this out.

Ingredients

Shallots 1gm, finely diced

Yuzu juice 80mls

White wine 120mls

Rice wine vinegar 80mls

Butter 40gms, softened

Drizzle of cream

Instructions

Heat the wine, vinegar and yuzus juice in a pan. Add shallots and sweat them.

Reduce liquid.

Strain out shallots.

Before serving melt in butter.

Add cream to taste.

Wasabi Foam

Ingredients

White wine, 100 mls

Vegetable Stock, 200 mls

Milk, 200 mls

Baby Spinach 100 gms

Wasabi paste, 10 gms

Soy lecithin, 2 gms

Instructions

Place white wine, vegetable stock in a saucepan on medium heat, reduce to half.

Add milk and simmer.

Add spinach leaves and cook until wilted.

Remove from heat and blitz with a hand blender.

Add wasabi paste.

Put through a sieve to extract thin green liquid. Add more wasabi paste (or powder) to taste.

Set aside until other elements are plate.

Add in soy lecithin. Blitz with stick blender until a delicate foam forms. Spoon out of blender container onto dishes. Serve immediately.

Megan Jane de Paulo is a Melbourne-based, inner-city latte sipper and social media provocateur. You can follow Megan on Twitter @gomichild.

