Sussan Ley says Coalition has always been committed to Net Zero renewables

Opposition Leader Sussan Ley has laid to rest growing concerns that her party has abandoned the Paris Climate Agreement.

Ms Ley was self-assured as she announced the Coalition's new climate policy, telling assembled media:

“We are 100 per cent, totally committed to Net Zero, of course.”

The Liberal Party Leader added:

"Why else would we plan to cease all renewable projects? The clue is in the name, Net Zero — for zero action on climate. I don’t see what all the fuss is about, quite honestly."

To demonstrate the strength of their recent reconciliation, Ms Ley was joined at the press conference by Nationals Leader David Littleproud, who explained:

“We are the Coal -ition. Our commitment is and always has been to the pursuit of coal. Plus some other fossil fuels ... perhaps a little nuclear, but basically, coal.”

When asked about the new climate policy, Mr Littleproud said:

“Throughout history, we have flatly rejected the existence of climate change — this is not new. What is new is that our Liberal Party partners got a new woke leader who tried to reinvent the coal mine by discussing other options."

Mr Littleproud added:

“I am very pleased to say that our new policy is straight back to our old policy: it’s about new digging and drilling, as it always has been and always will be.”

As the leaders left the press conference, Mr Littleproud could be heard muttering:

"Take that, Barnaby!"

Related Articles