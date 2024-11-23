Summer lovin': Balmoral Beach
(Photos courtesy Bill McAuley | billmcauleyphotographer.com)
The beauty of Sydney's Balmoral Beach. The joy of young hearts. (Photo, 1971.)
Ah, the lazy, hazy days of Australian summer...
**These photographs are part of an IA series that looks at Australia through the lens of award-winning photojournalist, Bill McAuley.**
Bill McAuley's 40-plus-year news career began in 1969 as a cadet photographer at 'The Age' in Melbourne.
Bill has several published collections, including 'Portraits of the Soul: A lifetime of images with Bill McAuley'. To see more from Bill, click HERE.
