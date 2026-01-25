Snow down... you're moving too fast!

Two cross-country skiers glide in perfect unison across Victoria's Mount Hotham during a training session. (Photo, circa 1988.)
Punching above their snow-sporting weight, despite global warming, a whopping 53 Australian athletes will compete in this year's Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina, beginning 6 February.
**This photograph is part of an IA series that looks at Australia through the lens of award-winning photojournalist Bill McAuley.**
Bill McAuley's 40-plus-year news career began in 1969 as a cadet photographer at 'The Age' in Melbourne.
He has several published collections, including 'Portraits of the Soul: A lifetime of images with Bill McAuley' and 'Last light on Victoria Dock, 1999'. To see more from Bill, click here.
