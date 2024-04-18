Senate Inquiry into criminal gangs posing as supermarkets

The Senate Inquiry into supermarket pricing resulted in a showdown between Greens Senator Mick Nikim and Woolworse CEO Brad Bandouché.

When Spannerdouché (or whatever his name is) was unable to give simple answers to questions asked, Nikim's tolerance disappeared to the point of outrage. Possibly even violence! (Satirical, of course.)

Bandouché: Senator, with due respect, we focus on our return — Nikim: Jesus fuckin' H Christ, mate. If I was interested in respect, do you think I would have joined the Greens Party?

