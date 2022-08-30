SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
Scott Morrison clarifies his power grab for Jen

(Cartoon by Mark David / @MDavidCartoons)

After hearing of hubby Scott Morrison’s habit of taking on other ministries, Jen confronts Scott at home as he cooks a curry.

Jen: Scott, can you stop stirring your one and only dish for a minute please? There are meals other than curries to cook, you know.

Scott: Hang on, Jen. I’ve almost got it to the perfect colour.

Jen: Now, Scott. Put that ladle down and face me. Right now.

(Scott reluctantly stops stirring, turns and faces his wife.)

Jen: Why didn’t you tell me about all those ministerial positions you took on?

Scott: Didn’t want to bother you with unnecessary, trivial detail, dear.

Plenty of Coalition politicians still to satirise despite election wipeout
Plenty of Coalition politicians still to satirise despite election wipeout

To say the political class presents with bountiful fodder for the satirical pen is akin to stating John Howard won’t get the gig as Chris Hemsworth’s body double in the next Thor movie.

Jen: Didn’t want to bother me? Well, I am bothered! When you made yourself Health Minister, did you take on all duties involved?

Scott: Of course.

Jen: All the same duties as Greg?

Scott: I’ve already told you, yes.

Jen: Including Greg’s conjugal duties with Paula?

Scott: Jen. Seriously. What is the matter with you? As I told the press, I barely exercised any of the extra duties I bestowed on myself.

Jen: Really? What about when you made yourself Treasurer? Did you push for conjugal duties from Amie?

Scott: Of course not!

Jen: That’s well and good, but when you went into raptures after making yourself Treasurer, did you speak in tongues, or in Yiddish?

Scott: You’re kidding me, aren’t you?

Jen: Next, you’ll be making curried gefilte fish!

Scott: You’ve gone too far now, Jen. Settle down.

CARTOONS: ScoMinister had to bag a few more ministries
CARTOONS: ScoMinister had to bag a few more ministries

Because, if you want something done, you've got to do it yourself, right?

Jen: And how about Home Affairs? Did you go to Karen’s home and do it for Queen and Country? Well, did you?

Scott: Jen. I believe Satan has entered you. Take a step back and pray with me.

Jen: And what about all the kids of your co-ministers? Did you get them to call you “Daddy”?

Scott: Jen. Pray with me.

Jen: Is that why Karen came out so forcefully for you to resign? You made her sin with you and she wants you out of the house.

Scott: (On his knees) Dear Lord. Forgive Jen. She knows not what she says. Satan has entered her mind and is controlling her thoughts.

Jen: Shut up, Scott. Jesus, that felt good to say. I should have said that years ago. Shut up, Scott.

Scott: Lord, remove Satan from Jen’s mind.

Jen: And as for that eagle you keep going on about, the divine sign from above, it was a hawk and the only reason it wasn’t laughing at you is because it wasn’t a kookaburra.

Scott-liness is next to Godliness
Scott-liness is next to Godliness

Ever keen to spread the word, God's homie, PM Morrison, lays it on thick with IA’s religion reporter.

Scott: Jen, that is not how it is.

Jen: Okay, Scott, father to all, how is it?

Scott: I will explain why I took on those extra ministries, and non-conjugal duties.

Jen: Explain away.

Scott: At the start of the pandemic, I felt lost. I needed the Lord’s guidance. Whilst we were driving to a meeting in regional New South Wales, I saw a little joey jump into its mother’s pouch. I then realised I had to be the protective parent keeping my Australian flock safe. God sent me this sign, directing me as to what I must do. I needed a bigger pouch, hence the extra ministries.

Jen: Really? A kangaroo and its pouch.

Scott: Yes, Jen. A joey.

Jen: A joey!

Scott: Yes, a joey.

Jen: All I can say is, where’s Joey Hockey when you need him?

Rocky Dabscheck is a musician/songwriter and front person for Rocky and The Two Bob Millionaires. He is also the author of 'Stoney Broke and the Hi-Spenders'.

