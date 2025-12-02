SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
Disability Analysis

Rewriting disability narratives to reflect real inclusion

By | | comments |
Tennis player, Paralympian and 2022 Australian of the Year, Dylan Alcott (Image via Wikimedia Commons)

As Australia marks International Day of People with Disabilities, advocates call for a shift from “inspiration” tropes toward authentic disability narratives that reflect genuine inclusion, writes Melissa Marsden.

INTERNATIONAL DAY of People with Disabilities is thrust into the public discourse today, 2 December.

The theme in 2025 is Fostering Disability Inclusive Societies for Advancing Social Progress.

But when advancing social progress is the destination, how can we practically foster disability inclusive societies?

In Australia, we claim to be striving for more people with disability in leadership roles as a “priority” of Australia’s Disability Strategy 2021-2031.

But what happens when a person with a disability succeeds, and what happens along the journey, are often represented by the media in very different ways.

Increasingly, inspiration porn is being utilised in overcoming narratives where what is valued by able-bodied society is used as a performative spectacle by people with disabilities.

Inspiration porn is an image of a person with visible signs of impairment who is performing a physical activity, preferably displaying signs of physical prowess, accompanied by a caption that directs the viewer to be inspired by the image in question.

One reason for the use of inspiration porn is the goal of empowerment. However, while society as a whole should be empowered, the discourse for people with disabilities is often laced with assumptions.

Despite the frequent use of discourses of empowerment in Paralympic narratives, they have conventionally been associated with the generalised assumption that athletes who participate in the Paralympics and the groups they supposedly represent (“the disabled”) are disempowered.

In 2022, Australian tennis player and Paralympian Dylan Alcott was named Australian of the Year.

In his rousing speech, he said that his goal was to “change perceptions so people with disability live the lives that they deserve to live”.

However, he also discussed why he wanted to change those perceptions.

ABC indulges in 'inspiration porn' to frame disability narratives
ABC indulges in 'inspiration porn' to frame disability narratives

The ABC's framing of tragedies featuring 'inspirational' disabled people is, in fact, perpetuating discrimination against people with disabilities.

Alcott reflects:

I used to hate having a disability. I hated it so much, I hated being different and I didn't want to be here anymore.

 

Whenever I turned on the TV, or the radio or the newspaper, I never saw anybody like me.

 

And whenever I did, it was a road safety ad where someone drink drives, has a car accident and what's the next scene? Someone like me in tears because their life was over.

 

And I thought to myself, 'that's not my life', but I believed that was going to be my life.

And so he motivated himself to challenge that stereotype, empowered by Paralympic athletes who came before him.

The super cripple is an intersecting media frame, where news stories depict disabled people “overcoming” their disabilities to live regular (or “normal”) lives.

When people with disabilities are represented as “overcoming” their disabilities, it creates the illusion that society is becoming more inclusive.

Overcoming narratives are not limited to physical impairment but also to narratives where people with disabilities overcome the disabling attitudes of society.

These narratives, when believed and embedded within public discourse, suggest society is becoming more inclusive.

If Paralympians can move from the marginalised to the mainstream, then that means society must be willing to engage with people with disabilities — doesn’t it?

Because if people with disabilities can overcome their impairments to live productive, successful lives, they may then be welcomed into the fold of a so-called mainstream society.

This creates a tension where people with disabilities must seek the approval of able-bodied society for their goals, achievements and needs to be deemed worthy.

And the cycle begins again.

Melissa Marsden is a freelance journalist and PhD candidate at Curtin University. You can follow Melissa on Twitter @MelMarsden96, on Bluesky @melissamarsdenphd or via Melissa's website, Framing the Narrative

Creative Commons Licence This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Australia License

Support independent journalism Subscribe to IA.

Related Articles

 
MEDIA COMMUNITY DISABILITY
DISABILITY inclusion representation International Day of People with Disabilities inspiration porn empowerment overcoming narratives media portrayal Dylan Alcott Paralympics
Share Article
Recent articles by Melissa Marsden
Rewriting disability narratives to reflect real inclusion

As Australia marks International Day of People with Disabilities, advocates call ...  
Disability advocates call for urgent action after SA Royal Commission findings

Disability advocates warn that without urgent reform, South Australia risks leaving ...  
Ley’s NDIS cuts and austerity echo Morrison’s divisive politics

In a bid to resurrect Coalition-era austerity, Opposition Leader Sussan Ley targets ...  
Join the conversation
comments powered by Disqus

Support Fearless Journalism

If you got something from this article, please consider making a one-off donation to support fearless journalism.

Single Donation

$
News updates

Join the IA newsletter for regular updates on our latest news stories.

SIGN UP

Just in
SHOP AT IA
Shop IA
DONATE

We need YOU!
IA punches above its weight.
Help us sharpen our knuckledusters.
PLEASE DONATE NOW!

Donate Now

Save IA

It’s never been more important to help Independent Australia survive!

Fearless news publication IA has exposed deep-rooted secrets other media routinely ignored. Standing up to bullies and telling the truth — that’s our speciality. As misinformation and disinformation become the norm, credible, independent journalism has never been more important.

We need to raise $60,000 to help us continue our powerful publication into 2026. If you value what we do, please donate now.

Support IA
GoFundMe Subscribe Donate Paypal