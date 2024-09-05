Rape gangs in the UK

Ten years on from an explosive report into child sexual abuse, Johanna Higgs discusses the unacknowledged racial dynamics in heinous cases of gang rape in the UK.

*CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses rape

THE NORTHERN ENGLISH TOWN of Rotherham became the site of one of the most harrowing child sexual abuse scandals in the UK, this horrific reality first came to light between 1997 and 2013 with over 1,400 children found to have been abused.

A similar case came to light in Rochdale in 2012, where several men were convicted for grooming, trafficking and sexually abusing young girls. As in Rotherham, the offenders were primarily of Pakistani origin and their victims were predominantly white girls from vulnerable and disadvantaged backgrounds.

While these cases have sparked national debates and have brought to the forefront the issue of the systemic failings in protecting vulnerable children, one of the very disturbing and offensive aspects of this issue has been the unacknowledged racial dynamics at play.

More specifically, why have more questions not been raised as to why these large groups of predominantly British Pakistani men, have targetted predominantly white, English girls?

Some experts have argued that the brutal targeting of white girls by these gangs has been driven by the perception of South Asian males that white girls are "less valuable" or easier to exploit. This perception, they suggest, is rooted in the cultural attitudes prevalent within certain conservative South Asian communities, particularly those of Pakistani heritage, where the concept of – izzat or honour – holds tremendous weight.

This is a perception that I have come across many times in my global travels. One where white Western women are considered to be "whores," of less value and, therefore, open to sexual assault.

In such communities, the behaviour and chastity of women and girls are seen as the very pillars of a family's reputation. Strict patriarchal norms dictate the control of female sexuality and enforce rigid gender roles, these place red lines around women’s freedoms — more specifically, women’s sexual behaviour.

Women who transcend these boundaries are considered worthless, "whores" and open to punishment.

These boundaries can vary amongst countries, communities and families. Boundaries might include forbidding women and girls from being allowed to wear short clothing, to have freedom of movement, in some cases to go to school, to go to bars, to make choices over who they marry, and most specifically, over having sexual freedom.

This can, for example, be demonstrated through the practice of honour killings, which continue to plague many parts of the Middle East and South Asia, including Pakistan.

An honour killing is the murder of a family member, usually a woman or girl, by relatives who believe that the victim has brought shame or dishonour upon the family through perceived immoral behaviour.

"Immoral behaviour" could include engaging in premarital relationships, refusing an arranged marriage, seeking a divorce, socialising with men outside the family, dressing in a way deemed inappropriate, or even being a victim of sexual assault.

These behaviours are seen as violations of cultural or religious norms and often lead to extreme consequences, such as murdering the victim — which families believe will restore honour to their family.

Thus, for women and girls who engage in these behaviours as a norm – as Western women do – they are seen as "immoral", "bad" and "open to sexual assault".

Of course, as individuals, we do not leave our beliefs, ideas and values at borders as we cross them.

We can see this happening in the UK where certain groups have continued to cling to their barbaric – not to mention highly racist – values which isolate them from the broader community. This continues to reinforce a worldview where non-Muslim or non-Pakistani girls are seen to be outside the moral codes that govern their own communities.

Beliefs of racial or religious superiority or the view that non-Muslim or non-Pakistani are inferior, often translate into the dehumanisation of white girls and women – particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds – who are seen as less deserving of respect and protection.

This warped perception dehumanises white girls and women, making them "fair game" for exploitation.

They are seen, then, as less valuable or morally lax and therefore, more accessible for sexual abuse without the same level of guilt or shame that might be associated with exploiting women or girls from within their own community.

In the most extreme cases, perpetrators may even exploit religious justifications for their actions, convincing themselves that because their victims are non-Muslim, they fall outside the moral and ethical considerations that would apply to Muslim girls — thus, condoning their acts.

This barbaric, and highly racist mindset is something that I have lived and had explained to me throughout my travels — I’ve felt its dehumanising and degrading wrath.

The 'Jay Report', released in 2014, was one of the first to expose this widespread and systemic child sexual exploitation. It highlighted the severe failures by local authorities – including the police and social services – who either ignored or mishandled complaints due to bureaucratic inefficiency out of fear of being labelled "racist".

Scholars and advocates such as Dr Rakib Ehsan worked tirelessly to sound the alarm on the rape gang scandals. Dr Ehsan bravely tackled the uncomfortable truths about the intersection of race, culture and social class — arguing fears of offending racial and religious sensibilities have stifled crucial conversations.

Sarah Champion, the Labour MP for Rotherham, also passionately condemned the failures that allowed these gangs to prey on vulnerable girls. Baroness Sayeeda Warsi also repeatedly urged British Pakistani communities to confront the misogyny and exploitation festering within.

However, despite the attempts by these scholars and advocates to draw attention to this ongoing crisis, their warnings have continued to fall on deaf ears.

Consequently, the victims of these rape gangs have continued to pay the price.

There is never, ever, any excuse for rape. Ever.

Never must we allow groups of men to purposively set out in gangs deliberately hunting young women and children to rape.

I call for rape – especially gang rape – to be punished with the most severe and most dire punishments. I call to everyone, everywhere, to always call out rape, to demand the perpetrators are gaoled and punished.

We must do this because rape is always, always unacceptable no matter what the perpetrator's skin colour is or where they come from.

* If you are experiencing distress or would like to speak to someone about sexual violence, please contact:

1800Respect on 1800 737 132 or chat online; or

Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Text 0477 13 11 14.

Johanna Higgs is an anthropologist and founder of Project MonMa, which advocates for women’s rights around the world.

