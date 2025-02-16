QUIZ: IA Interrogates! #9

How well do you know your trivia? Take our 20-question quiz to find out. (Answers below.)

1. Which News Limited media crew tried and failed to stage an antisemitic incident in Sydney this week? (Hint)

(a) News.com.au (b) The Australian (c) The Daily Telegraph (d) The Courier Mail

2. Who wrote The Divine Comedy?

(a) Giovanni Boccaccio (b) Dante Alighieri (c) Geoffrey Chaucer (d) William Shakespeare

3. How many stones in a Backgammon set?

(a) 15 (b) 20 (c) 25 (d) 30

4. Which British actor starred in Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, Snatch and Ghosts of Mars?

(a) Jason Statham (b) Idris Elba (c) Daniel Craig (d) Tom Hardy

5. Who created the U.S. animated sitcom, South Park?

(a) Matt Groening (b) Seth MacFarlane (c) Trey Parker and Matt Stone (d) Gene Roddenberry

6. Who discovered Radium and Polonium?

(a) Albert Einstein (b) Marie Curie (c) Linus Pauling (d) Alice Ball

7. What is Miley Ray Cyrus's birth name?

(a) Smiley Ray Cyrus (b) Denise Haley Cyrus (c) Dolly Jane Cyrus (d) Destiny Hope Cyrus

8. The longest place name found in any English-speaking country, Taumatawhakatangihangaoauauotameteaturipukakapikimaungahoronukupo-kaiwhenuakitanatahu, is found in which country?

(a) Wales (b) Australia (c) New Zealand (d) South Africa

9. Cepelinai are potato dumplings stuffed with meat and cheese, often described as the national dish of which country?

(a) Lithuania (b) Poland (c) Estonia (d) Armenia

10. California's famous General Sherman Tree, is what type of tree?

(a) Cedar tree (b) Mahogany tree (c) Magnolia tree (d) Giant sequoia tree



General Sherman Tree (Image via Upsilon Andromedae | Flickr)

11. Which N.S.W. town was once described by actor and comedian, Spike Milligan, as "the world's only above-ground cemetery"? (Hint)

(a) Wagga Wagga (b) Kurri Kurri (c) Woy Woy (d) Tilba Tilba

12. Which country is the telecommunications company Nokia from?

(a) Japan (b) China (c) England (d) Finland

13. Which U.S. national park spreads across Wyoming, Idaho and Montana?

(a) Yosemite National Park (b) Yellowstone National Park (c) Grand Teton National Park (d) Great Smoky Mountains National Park

14. Which volcano erupted in 79 AD, burying Herculaneum, Pompeii, Oplontis, other towns and under a massive pyroclastic flow?

(a) Mt Vesuvius (b) Mt Etna (c) Stromboli (d) Krakatau

15. What is the name of a new movie chronicling the early days of Trump's rise to power, starring Sebastian Stan and Jeremy Strong? (Hint)

(a) The Brutalist (b) The Apprentice (c) The Journey (d) The Substance

16. What is the capital of Tibet?

(a) Kathmandu (b) Thimphu (c) Lhasa (d) Lahore

17. Who won Super Bowl LIX?

(a) Kansas City Chiefs (b) San Francisco 49ers (c) Cincinnati Bengals (d) Philadelphia Eagles

18. Who is the host of the BBC comedy 'Qi'?

(a) Alan Davies (b) Sandi Toksvig (c) Stephen Fry (d) Phill Jupitus

19. Russian revolutionary, born Lev Davidovich Bonstein, is better known as whom?

(a) Vladimir Lenin (b) Joseph Stalin (c) Leon Trotsky (d) Lev Kamenev

20. Which artist was announced by Creative Australia as Australia's representative at Venice Biennale 2026, then dropped after they were pressured to reverse their decision? (Hint)

(a) Khaled Sabsabi (b) Joseph Villanueva (c) Amani Haydar (d) Truc Truong

ANSWERS

1. (c) The Daily Telegraph 2. (b) Dante Alighieri 3. (d) 30 4. (a) Jason Statham 5. (c) Trey Parker and Matt Stone 6. (b) Marie Curie 7. (d) Destiny Hope Cyrus 8. (c) New Zealand 9. (a) Lituania 10. (d) Gian sequoia tree 11. (c) Woy Woy 12. (d) Finland 13. (b) Yellowstone National Park 14. (a) Mt Vesuvius 15. (b) The Apprentice 16. (c) Lhasa 17. (d) Philadelphia Eagles 18. (b) Sandi Toksvig 19. (c) Leon Trotsky 20. (a) Khaled Sabsabi

SCORE 5 and under — need more coffee | 6 -10 — read IA more often | 11-15 — savvy IA reader | 16-20 — in line to take over editorial duties!

Compiled by IA columnist Belinda Jones.

