QUIZ: IA Interrogates! #6

By | | comments |

How well do you know your Invasion Day & general knowledge trivia? Take our 20-question quiz to find out. (Answers below.)

1. Which Australian billionaire resurfaced to begin his tri-annual assault on our senses with a TV ad during the Australian Open? (Hint)
(a) Andrew Forrest  (b) Harry Triguboff  (c) Mike Cannon-Brookes  (d) Clive Palmer

2. How many ships were in The First Fleet?
(a) 9  (b) 11  (c) 12  (d) 13

3. What date did The First Fleet arrive in Botany Bay?
(a) 26 January 1788  (b) 24 January 1788  (c) 18 January 1788  (d) 17 January 1788

4. Who speared Governor Arthur Phillip in the right shoulder at Collins Cove (now Manly Cove) on 7 September 1790?
(a) Bennelong  (b) Willemering  (c) Pemulwuy  (d) Colebee

5. What was the area that is now known as Sydney Cove named prior to British colonisation? 
(a) Gadigal  (b) Eora  (c) Parramatta  (d) Warrane

6. When was the first recorded massacre of indigenous people by colonists? 
(a) 1788  (b) 1790  (c) 1792  (d) 1794

7. Microsoft Excel boasts an estimated user base of how many people worldwide? (Hint)
(a) 1.1 billion  (b) 2.2 billion  (c) 3.3 billion  (d) 4.4 billion

8. What year did James Esmond spark the Victorian Gold Rush when he found gold near the town of Clunes?
(a) 1847  (b) 1849  (c) 1851  (d) 1855

9. What type of ship was the First Fleet's HMAT Supply
(a) Male convict transport  (b) Storeship  (c) Royal Navy vessel  (d) Female convict transport

10. In which country did 'The Rats of Tobruk' hold back the German Army from April to December 1941 during World War II?
(a) Egypt  (b) Greece  (c) Palestine  (d) Libya

 
(Image via joepyrek | Flickr)

11. One of the first Commonwealth laws passed after Federation was the Immigration Restriction Act 1901, commonly known as what?
(a) 18C  (b) The Constitution  (c) White Australia Policy  (d) The Racial Discrimination Act

12. Australia's first Merino sheep flock was introduced in 1797, derived from the famed Royal Merino Flocks of which country?
(a) France  (b) Spain  (c) England  (d) South Africa

13. When did Australia's first Governor-General, Lord Hopetoun, proclaim the Commonwealth of Australia?
(a) 5 July 1900  (b) 9 July 1900  (c) 1 January 1901  (d) 9 May 1901

14. Where was Australia's first university built in 1850?
(a) Melbourne  (b) Ballarat  (c) Adelaide  (d) Sydney

15. Developers recently razed a house – in Burwood, N.S.W. – once owned by the family of which Australian band? (Hint)
(a)  AC/DC  (b) INXS  (c) The Angels  (d) Hoodoo Gurus

16. Where was Dame Nellie Melba born?
(a) Richmond, N.S.W.  (b) Richmond, QLD  (c) Richmond, TAS  (d) Richmond, VIC

17. What year did Indigenous activists first refer to 26 January as "A Day of Mourning"?
(a) 1898  (b) 1938  (c) 1978  (d) 2008

18. Myxomatosis is a highly contagious disease that affects which animal?
(a) Horses  (b) Koalas  (c) Tasmanian Devils  (d) Rabbits

19. At Donald Trump's recent inauguration, Elon Musk made a controversial gesture. What did Musk's gesture resemble? (Hint
(a) Twerking  (b) A Nazi salute  (c) Flipping the bird  (d) Throwing a tantrum

20. What is the meaning of the Latin term, terra nullius?
(a) Everybody's land  (b) Indigenous land  (c) Nobody's land  (d) British land

ANSWERS 

 

1. (d) Clive Palmer  2. (b) 11  3. (c) 18 January 1788  4. (b) Willemering  5. (d) Warrane  6. (d) 1794 (Dyarubbin, Hawkesbury, 7 killed)  7. (a) 1.1 billion 8. (c) 1851  9. (c) Royal Navy vessel  10. (d) Libya 11. (c) White Australia Policy  12. (b) Spain  13. (c) 1 January 1901  14. (d) Sydney  15. (a) AC/DC  16. (d) Richmond, VIC  17. (b) 1938  18. (d) Rabbits  19. (b) Nazi salute  20. (c) Nobody's land

 

SCORE 

5 and under — need more coffee  |  6 -10 — read IA more often  |  11-15 — savvy IA reader  | 16-20 — in line to take over editorial duties!

Compiled by IA columnist Belinda Jones.

Creative Commons Licence This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Australia License

Support independent journalism Subscribe to IA.

 

Related Articles

 
AUSTRALIA AUSTRALIAN HISTORY LIFE & ARTS
QUIZ trivia general knowledge current affairs puzzles IA Interrogates Independent Australia Invasion Day Australia indigenous
