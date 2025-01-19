QUIZ: IA Interrogates! #5

How well do you know your current affairs and general knowledge trivia? Take our 20-question general knowledge quiz. (Answers below.)

1. Donald Trump's inauguration for his second presidency is days away, what does Dr Martin Hirst predict Trump will deliver? (Hint)

(a) Vegemite McShaker Fries (b) Pet-eating Haitians (c) InsaneHannibal Lecters (d) Chaos

2. Scientists have recently discovered a new 'unusually large' species of which animal, nicknamed 'The Big Boy'?

(a) Tiger snake (b) Funnel-web spider (c) Blue-ringed octopus (d) Hairy nose wombat

3. Who won the 1974 Eurovision Song Contest?

(a) Abba (b) Olivia Newton-John (c) Anne-Marie David (d) Teach-In

4. On the periodic table of elements, what is the symbol for copper?

(a) Co (b) Cr (c) C (d) Cu

5. Where is 'The Big Banana' located?

(a) Nambour, Qld (b) Gumeracha, SA (c) Coffs Harbour, NSW (d) Yulara, NT

6. What did comedian, investigative journalist and YouTuber, friendlyjordies, say his new show was about in a recent interview? (Hint)

(a) Politics (b) Aliens (c) Elon Musk (d) Bruz

7. Who painted the Mona Lisa?

(a) Michelangelo (b) Leonardo DiCaprio (c) Caravaggio (d) Leonardo da Vinci

8. What's the Latin name for the Northern Lights?

(a) Aurora Australis (b) Aurora Electrialis (c) Aurora Borealis (d) Aurora Alienalis

9. Which river flows through the four European capital cities: Vienna, Bratislava, Budapest and Belgrade?

(a) Volga River (b) Seine River (c) Rhine River (d) Danube River



(Image via Radek Kucharski | Flickr)

10. After Trump's inauguration on 20 January 2025, how many individuals will have been president of the U.S.A.?

(a) 45 (b) 46 (c) 47 (d) 44

11. A new Netflix documentary goes behind the scenes of which number one, '90s U.S. TV talk show? (Hint)

(a) Oprah Winfrey (b) Phil Donohue (c) Jerry Springer (d) Maury Povich

12. What does the acronym NATO stand for?

(a) North American Treaty Organisation (b) National Armaments and Tactics Organisation (c) North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (d) Nuclear Armamants Transfer Operation

13. Donald Trump has said he wants to buy Greenland, an autonomous territory of the Kingdom of Denmark. If the Danes resist, Trump has floated the idea he will impose a tariff on which Danish product? (Hint)

(a) Danish pharmaceuticals (b) Danish minerals, fuels & oils (c) Danish optical, photographic and medical products (d) Danish pastries

14. The three main languages of Mauritius are Mauritian Creole, English and what other language?

(a) French (b) Dutch (c) Flemish (d) Spanish

15. What is the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter?

(a) π (Pi) (b) E = mc2 (c) 27 (d) 5:2

16. How much have donations to Guide Dogs Victoria plunged by, per year, since the Josh Frydenberg political advertisements scandal? (Hint)

(a) $4.9 million (b) $6 million (c) over $1 million (d) over $3 million

17. In 1801, who invented a mechanical loom that used punched cards, often considered the predecessor to modern computing?

(a) Edmund Cartwright (b) Nicola Tesla (c) Marie Curie (d) Joseph-Marie Jacquard

18. Machu Picchu is an Incan citadel set high in the Andes Mountains in which country?

(a) Peru (b) Chile (c) Argentina (d) Bolivia

19. What is the capital of Portugal?

(a) Barcelona (b) Lisbon (c) Porto (d) Gibraltar

20. What are Americans demanding explanations for, due to a recent increase in reported sightings? (Hint)

(a) Large weather balloons (b) Spacex debris (c) Drones (d) Hoverboards

ANSWERS

1. (d) Chaos 2. (b) Funnel web spider 3. (a) Abba 4. (d) Cu - Copper (Co - Cobalt, Cr - Chromium, C - Carbon) 5. (c) Coffs Harbour, NSW 6. (b) Aliens 7. (d) Leonardo da Vinci 8. (c) Aurora Borealis 9. (d) Danube River 10. (a) 45 (45 individuals have served as 47 Presidents after 20 January 2025. Grover Cleveland and Donald Trump are the only twon U.S. Presidents to have served/will serve two non-consecutive terms) 11. (c) Jerry Springer 12. (c) North Atlantic Treaty Organisation 13. (d) Danish pastries 14. (a) French 15. (a) π (Pi) 16. (c) over $1 million 17. (d) Joseph-Marie Jacquard 18. (a) Peru 19. (b) Lisbon 20. (c) Drones

SCORE 5 and under — need more coffee | 6 -10 — read IA more often | 11-15 — savvy IA reader | 16-20 — in line to take over editorial duties!

Compiled by IA columnist Belinda Jones.

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Australia License Support independent journalism Subscribe to IA.