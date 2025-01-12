QUIZ: IA Interrogates! #4

Take our 20-question quiz and test your general knowledge. (Answers below.)

1. Australian journalist, Mary Kostakidis, is facing a protracted legal battle over what? (Hint)

a) Two articles b) Two podcasts c) Two social media posts d) Two interviews

2. Who won Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy at the 2025 Golden Globes?

a) Jean Smart b) Jodie Foster c) Emilia Pérez d) Demi Moore

3. ‘Blue Poles’, the artwork at the centre of a 1973 Australian political controversy, was painted by whom?

a) d’Arcy Doyle b) Jackson Pollock c) Brett Whiteley d) Banksy

4. Which Australian bank has recently made a groundbreaking resolution to stop funding coal, oil and gas companies? (Hint)

a) NAB b) ANZ c) Westpac d) Commonwealth Bank

5. Which men’s cricket team recently won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy?

a) Australia b) Pakistan c) India d) England

6. This week it was announced the federal government would contribute 80% towards the cost of upgrading Queensland’s Bruce Highway, matched by the Coalition. How much was committed?

a) $6.2 billion b) $7.2 billion c) $8.2 billion d) $9.2 billion

7. Recently in the U.K., a heated debate erupted over the BBC’s editorial choices because they refused to air what? (Hint)

a) The King’s Christmas Message b) A sharp parody c) Parliament Question Time d) A controversial documentary

8. This week, the Prime Minister weighed in on an issue facing many beachgoers, saying it was “Not on”. What was he referring to?

a) Nudity b) Removing shark nets c) Mankinis d) Reserving space with cabanas

9. What is the name of the phase of the moon between a New Moon and the First Quarter?

a) Waxing Crescent b) Waning Crescent c) Waxing Gibbous d) Waning Gibbous

(Image via Sandor Somkuti | Flickr)

10. Who wrote the 1925 novel, ‘The Great Gatsby’?

a) Charles Dickens b) John Steinbeck c) F. Scott Fitzgerald d) D. H. Lawrence

11. What is Newton’s Third Law?

a) The principle of inertia b) For every action there is an equal and opposite reaction c) The principle of momentum d) If something can go wrong, it will

12. In Chinese astrology, 2025 is the Year of which animal?

a) Horse b) Goat c) Dragon d) Snake

13. Where, in Australia, do tube-shaped roll clouds called ‘Morning Glory’ frequently develop?

a) Gulf of Carpentaria b) Eyre Peninsula c) Cradle Mountain d) Spencer Gulf

14. Social media giants, Meta and X (formerly Twitter), have both recently decided to ban what? (Hint)

a) Swearing b) GIFs c) Fact-checking d) Left-wing users

15. Which music festival was held on a farm in Bethel, New York in August 1969?

a) Glastonbury b) Woodstock c) Monterey Pop Festival d) Big Day Out

16. Which opera is the aria ‘Nessun Dorma’ from?

a) La traviata b) Aida c) La bohème d) Turandot

17. Which major U.S. city has been besieged by devasting fires this week?

a) New York b) Atlanta c) Los Angeles d) Las Vegas

18. Who plays Elphaba in the 2024 movie ‘Wicked’?

a) Cynthia Erivo b) Ariana Grande c) Taylor Swift d) Michelle Yeoh

19. Where is 'The Dog on the Tuckerbox' located?

a) Corrigin, WA b) Gundagai, NSW c) Blackall, QLD d) Goulburn, NSW

20. According to the Australian Climate Change Authority's 2024 Annual Progress Report, how many tonnes of emissions did Australia emit in 2023? (Hint)

a) 450 tonnes b) 450 thousand tonnes c) 450 million tonnes d) 450 billion tonnes

ANSWERS

1. c) Two social media posts 2. d) Demi Moore 3. b) Jackson Pollock 4. d) Commonwealth Bank 5. a) Australia 6. b) $7.2 billion 7. b) A sharp parody 8. d) Reserving space with cabanas 9. a) Waxing crescent 10. c) F. Scott Fitzgerald 11. b) For every action there is an equal and opposite reaction 12. d) Snake 13. a) Gulf of Carpentaria 14. c) Fact-checking 15. b) Woodstock 16. d) Turandot 17. c) Los Angeles 18. a) Cynthia Erivo 19. b) Gundagai, NSW 20. c) 450 million

SCORE 5 and under — need more coffee | 6 -10 — read IA more often | 11-15 — savvy IA reader 16-20 — in line to take over editorial duties!

Compiled by IA columnist Belinda Jones.

