QUIZ: IA Interrogates! #3

Take our 20-question quiz on 2024 and test your general knowledge about the year that was. (Answers below.)

1. Which creative agency, specialising in disinformation and deepfake technology, has the Liberal Party engaged for the next election? (Hint)

(a) Crosby Textor (b) The Juice Media (c) Topham Guerin (d) Cambridge Analytica

2. Who won the Australian Open Women’s Singles Final in January?

(a) Zheng Qinwen (b) Aryna Sabalenka (c) Coco Gauff (d) Victoria Azarenka

3. What is the first name of the suspect in the New York City murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO, Brian Thompson?

(a) Mario (b) Yoshi (c) Luigi (d) Bowser

4. Which team won the NRL Premiership?

(a) Melbourne Storm (b) Cronulla Sharks (c) Sydney Roosters (d) Penrith Panthers

5. Which song was voted number one in the 2023 Triple J Hottest 100 (announced on 27 January 2024)?

(a) Paint the Town Red (b) Rhyme Dust (c) Saving Up (d) The Worst Person Alive

6. Who became Australia’s 28th Governor-General in July?

(a) Frances Adamson (b) Jeannette Young (c) Margaret Beazley (d) Sam Mostyn

7. On 1 January, the Australian National Archives released cabinet papers from which former Australian government? (Hint)

(a) Morrison Government (b) Whitlam Government (c) Howard Government (d) Keating Government

8. In which month did Taylor Swift tour Australia? (Hint)

(a) January (b) February (c) March (d) April

9. Which horse won the Melbourne Cup?

(a) Okita Soushi (b) Without A Fight (c) Warp Speed (d) Knight’s Choice

10. Which team won the State of Origin series?

(a) Queensland (b) New South Wales

11. Which TV show was the most-watched show in the U.S.? (Hint)

(a) Slow Horses (b) Colin from Accounts (c) Bluey (d) Wednesday

12. Which major retailer did Opposition Leader Peter Dutton call on Australians to boycott in January? (Hint)

(a) Coles (b) Bunnings (c) Target (d) Woolworths

13. Who won the Wimbledon Men’s Singles Final?

(a) Carlos Alcaraz (b) Novak Djokovic (c) Daniil Medvedev (d) Lorenzo Musetti

14. Who is Australia’s youngest-ever Olympic Gold Medal winner?

(a) Melissa Wu (b) Shane Gould (c) Arisa Trew (d) Holly Warn

15. Which movie won the Academy Award for Best Picture?

(a) Barbie (b) Oppenheimer (c) Maestro (d) Anatomy of a Fall

16. Why was Keegan Payne featured in the national media in April?

(a) He was suspended for six weeks (b) He won the PGA Masters (c) He caught a $1 million fish (d) He won a gold medal for skateboarding

17. In which month was Julian Assange released from prison? (Hint)

(a) May (b) June (c) July (d) August

18. Which annual Australian music festival was cancelled in March? (Hint)

(a) Bluesfest (b) Tamworth Country Music Festival (c) Woodford Folk Festival (d) Splendour In the Grass

19. Who won the Gold Logie?

(a) Larry Emdur (b) Asher Keddie (c) Andy Lee (d) Robert Irwin

20. Who were the Australian flag-bearers at the Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony?

(a) Kaylee McKeown & Matt Wearn (b) Jessica Fox & Eddie Ockenden (c) Mollie O’Callaghan & Cameron McEvoy (d) Ariarne Titmus & Keegan Palmer

ANSWERS

1. (c) Topham Guerin 2. (b) Aryna Sabalenka 3. (c) Luigi 4. (d) Penrith Panthers 5. (a) Paint the Town Red by Doja Cat 6. (d) Sam Mostyn 7. (c) Howard Government 8. (b) February 9. (d) Knight’s Choice 10. (b) New South Wales 11. (c) Bluey 12. (d) Woolworths 13. (a) Carlos Alcaraz 14. (c) Arisa Trew 15. (b) Oppenheimer 16. (c) He caught a $1 million fish 17. (b) June 18. (d) Splendour In The Grass 19. (a) Larry Emdur 20. (b) Jessica Fox & Eddie Ockenden

SCORE 5 and under — need more coffee | 6 -10 — read IA more often | 11-15 — savvy IA reader 16-20 — in line to take over editorial duties!

Compiled by IA columnist Belinda Jones.

