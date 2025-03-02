QUIZ: IA Interrogates! #11

How well do you know your trivia? Take our 20-question quiz to find out. (Answers below.)

1. Which radio host parted ways with Triple M this week? (Hint)

(a) Kyle Sandilands (b) Marty Sheargold (c) Steve Price (d) Jackie O

2. Which Royal Australian Navy ship assisted MV Sycamore in the 2020 evacuation of bushfire-ravaged Mallacoota, Victoria?

(a) HMAS Adelaide (b) HMAS Canberra (c) HMAS Choules (d) HMAS Supply

3. In which body of water are the Diomede Islands located?

(a) Bering Strait (b) Pacific Ocean (c) English Channel (d) Tasman Sea

4. Who was the first artist to win consecutive Grammy Record of the Year tropies? (Hint)

(a) Aretha Franklin (b) Bruce Springsteen (c) Beyonce (d) Roberta Flack

5. How many players from each team are permitted on the field in an AFL game?

(a) 22 (b) 18 (c) 44 (d) 36

6. What is the name of Clive Palmer's new political party? (Hint)

(a) Trumpettes of the Patriots (b) Trumpet of the Patriots (c) Trumpet of the Musketeers (d) Trumpet of the Parrots

7. Who is the President of South Africa?

(a) Emmerson Mnangagwa (b) Naiqama Lalabalavu (c) Cyril Ramaphosa (d) King Mswati III

8. Who wrote the 1859 book On the Origin of Species?

(a) Charles Darwin (b) Charles Dickens (c) Charles Babbage (d) Charles M. Shulz

9. Who was the Polish-American medical researcher who developed the oral polio vaccine?

(a) Alexander Flemming (b) Edward Jenner (c) Andreas Vesalius (d) Albert Sabin

10. What is the name of the World Heritage-listed sand island along the south-eastern coast of Queensland?

(a) Kakadu (b) Warrane (c) K'gari (d) Kata Tjuta



(Image via Stephan Ridgway | Flickr)

11. Who starred as Lindy Chamberlain in the movie Evil Angels? (Hint)

(a) Linda Kozlowski (b) Meryl Streep (c) Emma Thompson (d) Judy Davis

12. Who is the current ASIO Director-General of Security? (Hint)

(a) David Johnston (b) Rick Nugent (c) Mike Burgess (d) Reece Kershaw

13. What is the state flower of South Australia?

(a) Waratah (b) Sturt's Desert Rose (c) Red and Green Kangaroo Paw (d) Sturt's Desert Pea

14. Who is the incumbent federal Member for Kennedy?

(a) Warren Entsch (b) Barnaby Joyce (c) Bob Katter (d) Michelle Landry

15. Which Australian phsepologist recently announced he will be retiring after the next federal election?

(a) Casey Briggs (b) Tony Barry (c) John Barron (d) Antony Green

16. Who is the U.K. Member of Parliament for Clacton?

(a) Sir Keir Starmer (b) Godfrey Farthington-Pigglebottom III (c) Jacob Rees-Mogg (d) Nigel Farage

17. Which landlocked South American country lost their access to the Pacific Ocean during the 1879 War of the Pacific yet still has a navy?

(a) Paraguay (b) Bolivia (c) Guyana (d) Columbia

18. Who starred as Maria in The Sound of Music?

(a) Julie Andrews (b) Julie Anthony (c) Julie Christie (d) Julie Newmar

19. What size shoe does former Australian Olympic swimmer Ian Thorpe wear?

(a) 14 (b) 15 (c) 16 (d) 17

20. When is the next leap year?

(a) 2026 (b) 2027 (c) 2028 (d) 2029

ANSWERS

1. (b) Marty Sheargold 2. (c) HMAS Choules 3. (a) Bering Strait 4. (d) Roberta Flack 5. (b) 18 6. (b) Trumpet of the Patriots 7. (c) Cyril Ramaphosa 8. (a) Charles Darwin 9. (d) Albert Sabin 10. (c) K'gari 11. (b) Meryl Streep 12. (c) Mike Burgess 13. (d) Sturt's Desert Pea 14. (c) Bob Katter 15. (d) Antony Green 16. (d) Nigel Farage 17. (b) Bolivia 18. (a) Julie Andrews 19. (d) 17 20. (c) 2028

SCORE 5 and under — need more coffee | 6 -10 — read IA more often | 11-15 — savvy IA reader | 16-20 — in line to take over editorial duties!

Compiled by IA columnist Belinda Jones.

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Australia License Support independent journalism Subscribe to IA.