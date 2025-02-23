QUIZ: IA Interrogates! #10

How well do you know your trivia? Take our 20-question quiz to find out. (Answers below.)

1. How many public servants does Peter Dutton plan to sack if he wins office at the next federal election? (Hint)

(a) 26,000 (b) 36,000 (c) 46,000 (d) 56,000

2. Which country has the highest life expectancy in the world?

(a) Hong Kong (b) Japan (c) Monaco (d) South Korea

3. In the song made famous by Kenny Rogers, The Gambler, two strangers meet on a train bound for where?

(a) somewhere (b) everywhere (c) Toledo (d) nowhere

4. What is the boiling point of liquid nitrogen?

(a) -196°C (b) 100°C (c) 196°C (d) -321°C

5. What does FTTP stand for? (Hint)

(a) Fibre to the node (b) Fibre to the pad (c) Fibre to the premises (d) Fibre to the people

6. Who painted The birth of Venus?

(a) Johannes Vermeer (b) Sandro Botticelli (c) Hieronymus Bosch (d) Leonardo da Vinci

7. Which animal makes the loudest sounds of any living animal?

(a) Blue whale (b) Elephant seal (c) Howler monkey (d) Mole cricket

8. Which award-winning Australian playwright's major stage works include Don's Party, The Removalists and Emerald City? (Hint)

(a) Nick Enright (b) Leah Purcell (c) Ray Lawler (d) David Williamson

9. How many faces does a dodecahedron have?

(a) 8 (b) 12 (c) 20 (d) 30

10. Old Faithful is a cone geyser found in which U.S. state?

(a) Idaho (b) Montana (c) Wyoming (d) Nebraska



Old Faithful erupting at night, Upper Geyser Basin, Yellowstone National Park (Image via Steve FUNG | Flickr)

11. What is the currency of Vietnam?

(a) Ringgit (b) Baht (c) Won (d) Dong

12. Indigenous rock art dating back as far as 6000 years depicts which creation story about the life-giving value of water and the cycle of the seasons?

(a) Tiddablick the Frog (b) The Rainbow Serpent (c) Mina Mina (d) Seven Sisters Dreaming

13. American-born, Canadian-South African chiropractor, aviator and politician, Joshua Norman Haldeman (1902-1974), is the grandfather of which high-profile businessman? (Hint)

(a) Jeff Bezos (b) Bill Gates (c) Mark Zuckerberg (d) Elon Musk

14. Which two countries are double-landlocked, meaning they are only bordered by landlocked countries?

(a) Bhutan and Moldova (b) Eswatini and Nepal (c) Liechtenstein and Uzbekistan (d) Andorra and Mongolia

15. Who is the coach of the South Sydney Rabbitohs NRL team?

(a) Des Hasler (b) Wayne Bennett (c) Ivan Cleary (d) Craig Bellamy

16. What is mead?

(a) A type of alcohol (b) A type of bread (c) A type of cloth (d) A type of soil

17. Which international leader received a challenge and had protestors turn their backs on him during his speech at national event recently? (Hint)

(a) U.S. President Donald Trump (b) New Zealand Prime Minister David Seymour (c) U.K. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer (d) French President Emmanuel Macron

18. Who wrote My Brilliant Career?

(a) Mrs Aeneas Gunn (b) Winifred Lewllin James (c) Joan Lindsay (d) Miles Franklin

19. What is the hardest naturally occurring substance on Earth?

(a) Moissanite (b) Diamond (c) Lonsdaleite (d) Platinum

20. Which iconic band will perform their final gig – with their original lineup – in the U.K. in July 2025 at 'Back to the Beginning'? (Hint)

(a) Led Zeppelin (b) The Police (c) Black Sabbath (d) Oasis

ANSWERS

1. (b) 36,000 2. (c) Monaco 3. (d) nowhere 4. (a) -196°C 5. (c) Fibre to the premises 6. (b) Sandro Botticelli 7. (a) Blue whale 8. (d) David Williamson 9. (b) 12 10. (c) Wyoming 11. (d) Dong 12. (b) The Rainbow Serpent 13. (d) Elon Musk 14. (c) Liechtenstein and Uzbekistan 15. (b) Wayne Bennett 16. (a) A type of alcohol 17. (b) New Zealand PM David Seymour 18. (d) Miles Franklin 19. (b) Diamond 20. (c) Black Sabbath

SCORE 5 and under — need more coffee | 6 -10 — read IA more often | 11-15 — savvy IA reader | 16-20 — in line to take over editorial duties!

Compiled by IA columnist Belinda Jones.

