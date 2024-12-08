QUIZ: IA Interrogates!

Take our 20-question quiz and test your general knowledge. (Answers below.)

1. Who did the Murdoch media turn to for advice on nuclear energy this week? (Hint)

a) An energy specialist b) A nuclear scientist c) Someone from the CSIRO d) Chris Uhlmann

2. Which river is longer, the Yangtze River or the Amazon River?

a) Yangtze b) Amazon

3. On which group of countries is Donald Trump threatening to impose a 100 per cent tariff? (Hint)

a) G20 b) OECD c) BRICS d) QUAD

4. What is the capital of the U.S. State of California?

a) Sacramento b) San Francisco c) Los Angeles d) San Diego

5. What is the population of Queensland?

a) 6,816,589 b) 2,883,733 c) 5,460,354 d) 8,153,000

6. Which two Indian batsmen scored centuries in their second innings of the First Test for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-2025 at the WACA in November?

a) Bumrah and Kohli b) Padikkal and Pant c) Rahul and Jurel d) Jaiswal and Kohli

7. Which telecommunications network recently shut down? (Hint)

a) 3G b) 4G c) 5G d) 6G

8. Which motor vehicle company makes the ‘Tiguan’ model?

a) Volvo b) Volkswagen c) Tesla d) Hyundai

9. Who won the 2000 AFL premiership?

a) Collingwood b) Richmond c) Essendon d) Melbourne

10. In the final week of the Australian Federal Parliament for 2024, Senator Lidia Thorpe was suspended for allegedly throwing a piece of paper. To whom did she throw it? (Hint)

a) Senator Hanson-Young b) Senator Hanson c) Senator Payman d) Senator Birmingham

11. Which Australian tennis legend died this week, aged 91?

a) Rod Laver b) Pat Rafter c) John Alexander d) Neale Fraser

12. In Australian politics, what is the colloquial collective noun for a group of Independents?

a) Greens b) Reds c) Teals d) Blues

13. Which Australian singer was inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame at the 2024 ARIA Awards in November? (Hint)

a) Missy Higgins b) Kasey Chambers c) Tones and I d) Amy Shark

14. How many seats are in the Australian Federal House of Representatives?

a) 149 b) 150 c) 151 d) 152

15. What is the name of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s dog?

a) Rex b) Rover c) Fido d) Toto

16. On what date is Good Friday 2025?

a) 29 March 2025 b) 18 April 2025 c) 3 April 2025 d) 7 April 2025

17. Tiramisù originated in which country?

a) France b) Greece c) Germany d) Italy

18. Which U.S. NBA star died in a helicopter crash on 26 January 2020?

a) Reggie Lewis b) LeBron James c) Kobe Bryant d) Michael Jordan

19. What was the magnitude of the earthquake that struck 30 miles off the coast of California, U.S.A. last Thursday local time?

a) 7.0 b) 6.0 c) 8.1 d) 7.9

20. What is the square root of 49?

a) 4 b) 7 c) 2401 d) 9

ANSWERS

1. d) Chris Uhlmann 2. b) Amazon 6400km [The Yangtze River is 6300km] 3. c) BRICS 4. a) Sacramento 5. c) 5,460,354 [Other totals were the populations of a) VIC b) WA d) NSW] 6. d) Jaiswal & Kohli 7. a) 3G 8. b) Volkswagen 9. c) Essendon [Final score: Melbourne 11.10 (76) def. by Essendon 16.21 (117)] 10. b) Senator Hanson 11. d) Neale Fraser 12. c) Teals 13. a) Missy Higgins 14. c) 151 15. d) Toto 16. b) 18 April 2025 17. d) Italy 18. c) Kobe Bryant 19. a) 7.0 20. b) 7

SCORE 5 and under — need more coffee | 6 -10 — read IA more often | 11-15 — savvy IA reader 16-20 — in line to take over editorial duties!

Compiled by IA columnist Belinda Jones.

