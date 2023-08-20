SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
POEM: Time alone

The current generations are imperiling the future for our children (image by Pixabay via Negative Space)

This poem is an *IA Writing Competition (fiction category) entry.

 

POEM: Time Alone 

Time alone
Peaceful and serene
I hear the boats pass and feel calm
Or do I?

Restful and still
The waves running slowly across the sand
So tranquil
Or is it?

In my mind I hear noise
Of fire and flood
Of animals running
Of war and destruction
Of politicians arguing

What have we done?

I reach for the small boy’s hand
He is innocent and pure
He can save us!

Breathe
All will be ok in his hands
The quiet will return

Or will it?

Debra Douglas is a children's book author and operates a childcare centre.

* Full IA Writing Competition details HERE.

