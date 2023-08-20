The current generations are imperiling the future for our children (image by Pixabay via Negative Space)

This poem is an *IA Writing Competition (fiction category) entry.

POEM: Time Alone

Time alone

Peaceful and serene

I hear the boats pass and feel calm

Or do I?

Restful and still

The waves running slowly across the sand

So tranquil

Or is it?

In my mind I hear noise

Of fire and flood

Of animals running

Of war and destruction

Of politicians arguing

What have we done?

I reach for the small boy’s hand

He is innocent and pure

He can save us!

Breathe

All will be ok in his hands

The quiet will return

Or will it?

Debra Douglas is a children's book author and operates a childcare centre.

* Full IA Writing Competition details HERE.

