This poem is an *IA Writing Competition (fiction category) entry.

POEM: Philosophy

Around forty years ago I attempted to write a song,

Which is what one did at that exploratory age:

And the first lines of this one went –

“I’m a philosopher; I play with things inside your head.

I plague you all your life, and even when you’re dead”.

Today I was reading a book

“The Philosopher – A History in Six Types”

By Justin E. H. Smith, who knows a lot about philosophy,

And it set me thinking.

So I put the book down and cleaned the shower.

Some might argue that this has nothing to do with philosophy.

But I counter that this shows the true depth of my understanding,

Because my simple action will please my wife

And when my wife is pleased my life is charmed.

Thus, I am a very motivated philosopher.

I can demonstrate that the sound of one hand clapping

Is achieved in a ‘high-five’,

Where one hand from two individuals slap together;

Coincidentally demonstrating the truism

Of John Donne’s “No Man is an Island”.

And might I be the first person, to point out

That the yin-yang symbol of Taoism

(So intriguing to the complex Mr Jung)

Represents a cross-section view of the double-helix DNA molecule,

Uniting the past and the future in a single moment?

Many former mysteries of philosophy

Can be explained in so many ways before our eyes:

Like watching an episode of Seinfeld or The Simpsons,

Like seeing a spider spin its web,

Like noting the timeless rituals of courtship.

Some modern schools of thought

Would deny that Einstein is a philosopher

Even though he helped us to understand

Many questions we ask of why we are here.

Some philosophers get tongue-tied when they speak of Einstein.

What I love about philosophy

Is that it is not bound by religion or race:

It does not belong to any club or brand.

It simply offers a bridge of reason

To take us from here to there.

“I’m a philosopher

I play with things inside your head;

I plague you all your life,

And even when you’re dead.

Just one more voice trying, to say the things that can’t be said.”

Dermot Daley is a fourth-generation Australian living in Victoria, who is now retired from construction project management​​​​.

