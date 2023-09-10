SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
Life & Arts Fiction

POEM: Dead awake

By | | comments |
Image via Wallpaper Flare

sl

POEM: Dead awake

Woke up, face down, back into my comfort zone
Learning nothing, asking no one
Life on hold, black hole soul, Deja vu of yesterday.
Woke up, face down, stood outside my comfort zone
Threw the shackles, broke the mould
Spat out Kool-Aid, won't be told.
Educated ignorance, so proud of coming last
Bought the farm, cut self-harm
Rode the dice, paid price
To memories, oblivious, the theatre of the past.
Now I lay me down too deep
No bondage or reward to keep
Serve karma cold, burn humble pie
Describe no shade, project no lie
Unshackle yokes of expectation
Grind shoulders down on wheels.
The free-range humans, boxed and labelled
The profit, loss, and corporate yield
The broken clocks, the time by Pavlov
Wake and chase the sun,
and then...
You run at the horizon, 'til it's dark
this moment done,
and then...
You race back home, race back to sleep
and then...
You set alarms, set to repeat
and then...
Another final box, to ride on shoulders
carried cold, so old, and
Buried dark, committed deep
Another soul, eternal sleep…

* Full IA Writing Competition details HERE.

Related Articles

Creative Commons Licence This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Australia License

Support independent journalism Subscribe to IA.

 
POETRY AND VERSE LIFE & ARTS
IA WRITING COMPETITION Gary Stark poetry Pavlov deja vu sleep poem existentialism clocks mundanity
Share Article
Recent articles by Gary Stark
POEM: Dead awake

This poem is an *IA Writing Competition (fiction category) entry.  
Join the conversation
comments powered by Disqus
News updates

Join the IA newsletter for regular updates on our latest news stories.

SIGN UP

Just in
SHOP AT IA
Shop IA


Advertise on IA

DONATE

We need YOU!
IA punches above its weight.
Help us sharpen our knuckledusters.
PLEASE DONATE NOW!

Donate Now

Support IAIndependent Australia

Subscribe to IA and investigate Australia today.

Close Subscribe Donate