POEM: Dead awake

Woke up, face down, back into my comfort zone

Learning nothing, asking no one

Life on hold, black hole soul, Deja vu of yesterday.

Woke up, face down, stood outside my comfort zone

Threw the shackles, broke the mould

Spat out Kool-Aid, won't be told.

Educated ignorance, so proud of coming last

Bought the farm, cut self-harm

Rode the dice, paid price

To memories, oblivious, the theatre of the past.

Now I lay me down too deep

No bondage or reward to keep

Serve karma cold, burn humble pie

Describe no shade, project no lie

Unshackle yokes of expectation

Grind shoulders down on wheels.

The free-range humans, boxed and labelled

The profit, loss, and corporate yield

The broken clocks, the time by Pavlov

Wake and chase the sun,

and then...

You run at the horizon, 'til it's dark

this moment done,

and then...

You race back home, race back to sleep

and then...

You set alarms, set to repeat

and then...

Another final box, to ride on shoulders

carried cold, so old, and

Buried dark, committed deep

Another soul, eternal sleep…

