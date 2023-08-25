SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
POEM: A tribute to the Matildas

This poem is an *IA Writing Competition (fiction category) entry.

Sporting royalty emerged this year,
A dream team of 23
From a land Down under,
Waltzing for all the world to see.
They captured the spirit of a nation,
And all our hearts were sold.
To our fearless women,
In the mighty green and gold.
As they played on their home turf,
The nation's cheers helped lift them high. 
As some might argue that in history,
They've been our greatest sporting side.
Their efforts revered the nation over.
It would be remiss not to mention her,
Leading the charge with athletic poise,
Came the brilliant star Sam Kerr.
One game was deadeset magic,
Australia vs. France.
And after a penalty shootout.
We were through to the next dance.
Every player in the team.
Had played her part and done her best,
But France could not withstand the magic,
Of our golden girls great quest.
They shattered all glass ceilings,
And played it for the crowd.
There is not a soul across the lands
Who doubts they've done us proud.
Chests out and hearts wide open,
With clarity in their eyes,
Our magic women showed the world,
Girls sport is on the rise. 
It wasn't to be a fairytale,
But yet somehow was something more,
Showing girls across the land,
What they had never done before. 
They need not have proved their worth,
Yet that's exactly what they did.
Watch out for our Aussie girls,
In the next big World Cup Bid.
Their example made aspiring girls,
Know they'll never be alone,
And the clock is not on countdown,
'Til we bring that World Cup home. 

Naomi Fryers is a writer, author, storyteller and TedX speaker from Melbourne.

 
