Picture of power or power of a picture?

While Bazza's mates critique the official portrait of the U.S. First Lady and its focus on power, Bazza weighs in with some Tame sartorial advice that speaks truth to power, writes John Longhurst.

Know All Ron paused for a sip of his schooner and waited for silence.

You see, Mick, there is a big difference between the official portrait of U.S. First Lady Melania Trump back in 2017 and the one released last week. The photographer, Regine Mahaux, is the same, but very different messages are being telegraphed this time round. In 2017, Melania was photographed in colour with a soft focus capturing a half smile. One could say it is almost a playful look. Importantly, the photograph was taken in the family quarters located in the White House which symbolises her family focus for the next four years.

First Lady Melania Trump’s Official White House Portrait pic.twitter.com/pMdooFZW53 — First Lady Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) January 27, 2025

Mick let out a low whistle.

“Wow… Ron you are a fountain of knowledge. Now here is me thinking she just throws on some clobber and hopes for the best. All very clever, Ron. You should pay attention, Bazza.”

Bazza’s eyes remained fixed on the television with the commentary unable to match the confronting scenes of thousands of Palestinians returning to a destroyed Gaza or the frightened terror of released Israeli hostages.

He shook his head at the reality of the ceasefire — 15 months of bloodshed and seemingly only the prospect of more to come in the absence of any meaningful resolution.

Know All Ron puffed his chest and cleared his throat.

Now… in the latest official photograph of Melania sends an entirely different message. Firstly, it is a black and white, no nonsense photograph and she is dressed in a dark business suit with a white shirt. Gone is the soft half smile and in its place is a steely, down-to-business look with her hands confidently poised and almost ready to strike on a reflective table. This photograph is taken in the Yellow Oval Room with the Washington Monument in the background complementing the focus on power. I predict a very different Melania this time round, Mick.

Mick clicked his tongue.

Nothing short of amazing, Ron. I should take an official photograph of Bazza and get you to decode it. I would be very interested in your commentary on his choice of clothing. Anyhow, Bazza what is your take on the U.S. First Lady new official portrait that has everybody talking?

Bazza’s eyes flicked from the television, he took a sip of his schooner and rubbed his chin.

Ahhhh… cheers Mick. I reckon Melania should get Grace Tame to design some tee shirts for her to wear over the next four years.

John Longhurst is a former industrial advocate and political adviser. He currently works as an English and History teacher on the South Coast of NSW.

