Pauline Hanson speaks English (A guide to speaking gooder English)

"They speak very little Eng... Eng... English or none at all" ~ Senator Pauline Hanson, 2026 (Screenshot via YouTube)

One Nation Senator Pauline Hanson is determined to make Australia speak one language and one language only.

It's just a shame – and a little ironic – that her mastery of that language leaves much room for improvement. Between her many National Press Club blunders and various other mispronunciations over the course of her political career, it makes us wonder if Pauline ought to sit in on a few English classes along with some new arrivals to our country.

Enjoy this compilation of key moments where Hanson's pronunciation, comprehension and overall articulation took a turn for the worse.

Senator Hanson (in 2021): I am 67 years of age and I turned 67 yesterday. Also Senator Hanson (minutes later): My birthday was last month... Yesterday was not my birthday, so you are wrong. My birth and I says in it was my birthday was last month.

Check out our latest video for a deep dive into the seedy side of One Nation's dark history.

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