Pat Cash — Courting fans and counting autographs

Fans came in droves to seek an autograph from Aussie tennis star Pat Cash after he won the coveted Wimbledon trophy for men's singles in 1987.

The only Australian to win a men’s Grand Slam tournament in the '80s, Cash was inducted into the Sport Australia Hall of Fame in 2005.

He has worked as a TV co-commentator of tennis, mainly for the BBC.

**These photographs are part of an IA series that looks at Australia through the lens of award-winning photojournalist, Bill McAuley.**

Bill McAuley's 40-plus-year news career began in 1969 as a cadet photographer at 'The Age' in Melbourne.

Bill has several published collections, including 'Portraits of the Soul: A lifetime of images with Bill McAuley'. To see more from Bill, click HERE.

