One Nation under Trump: Pauline Hanson's MAGA moment

After One Nation's David Farley recently won the Farrer by-election, Senator Pauline Hanson took centre stage with a speech that seemed vaguely familiar.

It's often thought that Pauline somewhat idolises U.S. President Donald Trump, as they share many similar political views (such as inciting hatred, being racist and sharing a penchant for corruption) and both love the colour orange.

But when Pauline took to the mic, stealing Farley's spotlight, one couldn't help notice a few similarities between her speech and Trump's 2024 election victory speech.

Pauline Hanson (2026): I want true people that want to come on board to be Australians and to join us in this journey of making our country the greatest country in the world again. Donald Trump (2024): This is a magnificent victory for the American people that will allow us to make America great again.

Check out the video below to see Pauline “Trump lite” Hanson in action.

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