ON IA: BREAKING NEWS — Perrottet exclusive with Anthony Klan

(Image by Dan Jensen)

Managing editor Michelle Pini interviews Anthony Klan about his ongoing investigation into the New South Wales ICAC hearings, now involving two premiers, a deputy premier, a host of public officials and counting.

Watch the video HERE:

Further details emerge as Premier Perrottet linked to ICAC gun club grant
Further details emerge as Premier Perrottet linked to ICAC gun club grant

The $5.5 million grant to fund a 1,000-person convention centre at a gun club in Wagga Wagga was the only one – of over 90 grants – in the NSW Murray-Riverina region that went to a non-government entity.

ON IA: BREAKING NEWS — Perrottet exclusive with Anthony Klan

