ON IA: Ask Dave — 1 November 2021

If you've ever had a burning question that you wanted to ask IA founder and publisher David Donovan, now is your chance.

As part of our ON IA series, we're including a segment appropriately titled Ask Dave, where you can submit questions pertaining to the world of media, politics or whatever else you need to know. Submit your questions to admin@independentaustralia.net.

Watch the video HERE:

You can follow founder and publisher Dave Donovan on Twitter @davrosz. Also, follow Independent Australia on Twitter @independentaus and on Facebook HERE, and in the new IA subscriber-only Facebook page HERE.