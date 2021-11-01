Independent AustraliaIndependent Australia
ON IA: Ask Dave — 1 November 2021

(Screenshot via YouTube)

If you've ever had a burning question that you wanted to ask IA founder and publisher David Donovan, now is your chance.

As part of our ON IA series, we're including a segment appropriately titled Ask Dave, where you can submit questions pertaining to the world of media, politics or whatever else you need to know. Submit your questions to admin@independentaustralia.net.

Watch the video HERE:

