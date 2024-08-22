Olympic breakdancing controversy ignores sport's cultural roots

Australian athlete Rachael Gunn competed as an Olympic breakdancer while many questioned the inclusion of the sport (Screenshot via YouTube)

The conversation following Australia's entry into the Olympic breakdancing category largely abandons the cultural ignorance surrounding the sport, writes Chris Pye.

AS THE DUST begins to settle on the controversy surrounding Australia’s Olympic B-girl debut, I’m left with a gnawing sense of disappointment that so much attention has been focused on one individual at the centre of the story, with very little exploration of the open cultural wound that this story has prodded.

Once again, public discourse in Australia has managed to sidestep a difficult conversation that resides innately in each of us.

However, as we weigh in on the question of breakdancing’s place alongside swimming, weightlifting and basketball in the hallowed arena of Olympic endeavour, it is helpful to reflect on how this art form came into existence.

Breakdancing erupted from the creative expression of Black and Latinx young people from marginalised and underprivileged communities in the boroughs of New York City in the early 1980s. Alongside hip hop culture, it gave voice to the experience of oppressed communities that had few opportunities for participation in the dominant culture.

Breaking and B-boy/B-girl culture, blues, hip hop, dancehall and voguing were creative agitations that rose up from sidewalks and nightclubs. They were brave and explosive responses to the oppression of successive generations of people of colour, people born into a White supremacist culture that continued to erase and exclude their experience.

As a young singer-songwriter living in New York and then London in the 1980s, I was passionately drawn to the beats, basslines and blues infusions of the Black artists I was exposed to. They influenced and enriched my own creative development. And as a young White male still enshrouded in a haze of White ignorance and erasure, I saw nothing problematic about my affected vocal stylings and cover performances of songs by Billie Holiday, Muddy Waters and Ray Charles.

Nobody ever approached me to ask how I had earned the right to represent these musical artifacts, with lyrics and melodies chiselled by their makers from the raw materials of their own oppression, deprivation and intergenerational trauma.

Who permitted this privileged White boy to occupy this space? No one asked. Black folks may have been too respectful or perhaps too weary and resigned. White folks like me were wilfully ignorant. We’d always been afforded to believe that this was a conversation we never needed to have. And taking precious things that belonged to other people was just part of our colonial DNA.

It took me years to understand that these musical chronicles that I could choose to pick up and put down as objects of entertainment were, for their creators, the lifeline that connected them to love, hope, pride and humanity, in a world that fought to deny them all of those things.

These precious cultural expressions of music and dance arguably belong to the people who put their lives on the line, refusing to be erased. Does this mean that the rest of us should refrain from stepping into these sacred spaces?

As a White person, I’m not convinced that I’m qualified to answer that question, but what I would venture is that, at the very least, we must treat these cultural forms with the deep respect they deserve, striving to understand and honour where they came from and consider our own part in those painful histories.

Australia is a young country still wrestling with its history and national identity, and we are prone to cultural faux pas. These are not random missteps, but the predictable results of cultural avoidance and denial, which inhibit our collective cultural growth and development.

We can choose which Paris breakdancing story we would like to take forward. Maybe it will be the tale of the brave Aussie who dared to have a go, or perhaps the one about the national representative who failed to deliver. Maybe it will be the fable of White privilege and entitlement that held a mirror up to our collective fragile ego and had the world asking, “What were they thinking?”

Or perhaps we will raise our gaze to a wider narrative, still unfolding, of a nation and a dominant culture arrested in development, paralysed by such cultural anxiety that it can so badly read the room. A nation and dominant culture that can only grow and mature with each individual commitment we make to engage in complex, nuanced conversations with open minds and compassionate hearts.

Conversations that help us to confront and learn from our history so that we can truly move forward together.

Chris Pye works as a psychotherapist, in the area of relationships and attachment trauma.