More Lehrmann trials, appeals and assorted legal stouches

As he faces trial for unrelated rape charges, Bruce Lehrmann is appealing the Federal Court findings in his defamation action against Network Ten, while Senator Reynolds is seeking damages from Brittany Higgins. Managing editor Michelle Pini reports.

* CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses rape

TODAY, BRUCE LEHRMANN – the man found to have raped colleague Brittany Higgins in the Parliament House office of their then-boss, Linda Reynolds – is appealing the Federal Court findings in his defamation action against Network Ten and Lisa Wilkinson.

Lehrmann is also facing a second, separate criminal trial, this time in Toowoomba Queensland.

Lehrmann was ordered to stand trial on two counts of rape after Magistrate Mark Howden dismissed his legal team’s argument that the former senior Liberal Party staffer should not face trial because the alleged victim was “too intoxicated to remember giving consent”. The date for the trial is yet to be set by the Director of Public Prosecutions.

His first rape trial, in which Lehrmann was charged with raping Higgins, was aborted due to juror misconduct and a retrial was not pursued due to concerns for Ms Higgins' mental health.

In Lehrmann’s subsequent civil defamation proceedings against Network Ten and Lisa Wilkinson, however, Justice Michael Lee found that, on the balance of probabilities, “Bruce Lehrmann rapedBrittany Higgins".

Lehrmann has maintained his innocence and has also claimed to have suffered financial hardship since the Higgins case first came to prominence. He has nonetheless managed to secure an impressive high-powered line-up of assorted silks and legal heavyweights for all his legal trials so far.

Lehrmann’s well-publicised activities in recent times, which have shown him living the high life in luxury accommodation, were found to be “perks” bankrolled by Channel Seven, who wooed him with 'illicit drugs and prostitutes’ to secure exclusive interviews and obtain thousands of Ms Higgins' private text messages.

For his second trial in which he is charged with rape, Lehrmann was permitted to attend the Toowoomba committal hearing remotely via phone.

Meanwhile, back in Western Australia, Senator Linda Reynolds, who plans to retire from politics at the next election, is suing Brittany Higgins and her husband David Sharaz over social media posts she claims damaged her reputation.

It is now also alleged that former Minister for Defence Reynolds leaked confidential legal correspondence about Ms Higgins to The Australian’s Janet Albrechtsen.

If you’re having trouble following all the associated actors in this ongoing imbroglio, Albrechtsen was also the recipient of juicy details courtesy of Walter Sofronoff – the person entrusted with heading an inquiry into the prosecution's handling of Lehrmann’s first rape trial.

Legal documents filed in the WA Supreme Court allege that Reynolds leaked confidential information about Higgins as part of an ongoing 'campaign of harassment'.

According to an article by Samantha Maiden in news.com, Ms Reynolds was directed by Commonwealth solicitors to abstain from making '"any public comment … and to maintain confidentiality in relation to all information related to the mediation,’’ the defence states’.

Reynolds allegedly provided the confidential information – relating to mediation between Ms Higgins and the Commonwealth following the Parliament House rape allegations – to Janet Albrechtsen just six days later.

Albrechtsen then published yet another exclusive article entitled, 'Linda Reynolds muzzled in Brittany Higgins Lawsuit Defence', which referred to the privileged correspondence.

Back in 2021, Reynolds apologised to Brittany Higgins for calling her “a lying cow” on the day her former staffer went public with the rape allegations against Lehrmann. Reynolds also agreed to pay legal costs and make a donation to a sexual assault charity as part of a confidential settlement with her former staffer.

Reynolds said she “did not mean it in the sense it may have been understood”.

During Bruce Lehrmann's first rape trial, in which she gave evidence, Senator Reynolds sought to obtain information about Ms Higgins' testimony through Lehrmann's defence lawyers but said she wasn't aware this was inappropriate until her lawyer advised that seeking out information about another witness' testimony was, in fact, inappropriate.

Reynolds originally told the court she did not know of any sexual element in the events that occurred in her office, specifically, that she was unaware of Ms Higgins’ allegation that Lehrmann “had been on top” of her.

The Senator later recanted this in a Channel Seven interview, indicating she believed she spoke the truth during the trial and only became aware after the mistrial, of her then chief of staff Fiona Brown’s evidence to the contrary.

Ms Brown did remember this important detail and also told the Court that she had informed Senator Reynolds of what Ms Higgins had said before they met with Ms Higgins in Reynolds' ministerial suite, following the alleged sexual assault.

In March this year, Reynolds received a $90,000 payout after launching a defamation action against the A.C.T. Government, over comments made by former Director of Public Prosecutions Shane Drumgold.

Reynolds later posted on Facebook that this settlement was:

'...the fifth defamation claim I have resolved to my satisfaction.’

To ensure payment should she win this latest defamation action, Senator Reynolds filed for and was granted access to Brittany’s trust documents, which hold the proceeds of a Commonwealth compensation settlement, following the Parliament House rape allegations.

Unlike accused rapist Bruce Lehrmann, rape victim Ms Higgins, who has also suffered ongoing mental health issues in the aftermath of the sexual assault, was ordered to fly back to Australia from her new home in France to attend mediation proceedings leading up to the trial, earlier this year.

Higgins and husband David Sharaz moved to France last year while assorted online bullying and vilification via Murdoch rags continued, such as this recent "article" from Susie O'Brien in the Herald Sun:

Chickens coming home to roost for Brittany Higgins in Linda Reynolds case Having spent years creating legal turmoil for many others, it was inevitable that Brittany Higgins’ actions caught up with her — even from the other side of the world.

Legal mediation proceedings have so far failed and Reynolds is proceeding with her defamation action against her former staffer, scheduled to commence on August 2.

Ms Higgins and Mr Sharaz, who are expecting their first child, have indicated they will now have to sell their home to cover legal costs in the defamation proceedings.

Subscribe NOW to receive editorials like this one (usually only available to subscribers) directly to your inbox and access all our work.

If this article has raised any issues you can contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or online at 1800RESPECT.org.au.

Follow managing editor Michelle Pini on Twitter @vmp9 and Independent Australia on Twitter/X @independentaus and Facebook HERE.

Related Articles